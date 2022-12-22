Man dies in Malvern house fire

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MALVERN – A 64-year-old man died in a house fire Thursday morning at 302 E. Grant St.

The victim was identified as Ricky Simmons. The Great Trail Fire Department responded to the blaze in the two-story house at 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

"A husband and wife lived in the house," Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham said. "She made it out. They were both downstairs. She was in another part of the house and was able to get out."

It appears the woman attempted to get Simmons out of the house.

"He had some health issues," said Chief Ralph Castellucci of the Great Trail Fire Department. "He was on oxygen."

As a result of the fire, the house is not habitable and is a total loss.

The blaze started "we believe in a back bedroom on the first floor," Castellucci said.

The state fire marshal is investigating to determine what ignited the fire.

"At this time there is no cause listed," said Andy Ellinger, public information officer for the Division of the State Fire Marshal.

The house "is still standing," Graham said. "But it has heavy fire damage. When the Fire Department arrived, they said it was fully involved in flames."

Simmons' remains were taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

