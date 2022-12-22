ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Screenshots Of Greedy People Who Are Oblivious To How Selfish They're Being

By Christopher Hudspeth
 4 days ago

1. This person trying to get free car repairs from someone they don't know on a dating app.

DingoDamp / Via reddit.com

2. This person who didn't just want a ride to the game, they wanted a whole ticket, too.

ropotaqr / Via reddit.com

3. This parade-goer who was mad they didn't get free full-sized candy bars.

macs73 / Via reddit.com

4. This person who straight up wants free yard work.

deletedcommas / Via reddit.com

5. This person who wants people to send money for a flight so they can hang with their friends.

gaytacofart / Via reddit.com

6. This person asking for a free tint job in exchange for promotion.

chardupuis / Via reddit.com

7. This person trying to get FREE delivery on a FREE item.

doubtfullyso / Via reddit.com

8. And this person doing the exact same thing.

iainogil / Via reddit.com

9. This restaurant owner who wants people to tip more instead of paying their employees better.

umbhukuka / Via reddit.com

10. This person seeking a skilled barber to come to their home and give them a cut for free or very cheap.

nakaj1 / Via reddit.com

11. And this person who wants a stylist to fit their detailed style in exchange for zero dollars.

doitaljosh / Via reddit.com

12. This person who finds being offered a measly $100 offensive.

TheMemeDetective / Via reddit.com

13. This person who keeps asking for more and more.

isthatericmellow / Via reddit.com

14. This person who wants someone to "sponsor" them so they can go to South Korea.

jaaambi / Via reddit.com

15. This person trying to get someone to tear down their house in exchange for...some lumber.

Confident-Charge6309 / Via reddit.com

16. This person who wants coders to work on a project for free because they can "almost assure" that it'll eventually be worth it. Sounds super confident!

Rich_Pangolin_2933 / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this person who is vain and cheap for trying to get a photoshoot for no pay from students.

thackerayjc / Via reddit.com

