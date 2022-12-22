Read full article on original website
Quad-Cities’ Snowstar Opening Day Is Tuesday
Quad-Cities Snowstar Skis In With Opening Day Tuesday!. What’s new at Snowstar? For starters, the sports park has announced they’re officially open for the 2023 winter season on Tuesday, Dec. 27! Guests are encouraged to purchase lift and snow tubing tickets in advance through the new Snowstar website, SkiSnowstar.com.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa This Weekend!
Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Looking For Positive News Stories In Illinois And Iowa? Here’s The Good News!
It’s our last What’s The Good News column of the year, and we hope you’ve had a terrific year punctuated with a lot of positive news in your own lives. As always, we’ve been happy to present to you the positive things going on in our community throughout the year on QuadCities.com and on KWQC-TV6’s “Paula Sands Live.”
Visit Quad Cities Annual Destination QC! Event Highlights Tourism Impact
Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), held its Annual Destination QC! Event on Thursday, November 17, 2022. It brought together members of our regional community to amplify tourism’s significance, the industry’s state, and the future of Quad Cities’ tourism. Link to FY22 Annual Destination Impact Report.
The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
Davenport Community Schools’ Wins IASB Team Achievement Award
Davenport Community Schools’ board of directors has won an Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Team Achievement Award for 2021-22. The DCSD board is one of only 15 across the state of Iowa that earned this award this year. The plaque is presented in recognition of the board’s support...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
Quad City Animal Welfare Center Events Taking Place This Week
There are a number of great events taking place this week involving Quad City Animal Welfare Center to help pets and pooches!. Tuesday Nov 29th is Giving Tuesday – One of the biggest fundraising campaigns of the year! Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good and help others. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center relies on donations from friends like you. Will you give? Donations will be accepted on the QCAWC Facebook page, QCAWC website https://qcawc.org/donate/giving-tuesday.
Illinois Rental assistance available through SAL Community Services
Moline, Illinois—Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus...
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday
Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Bipartisan Vote to Avoid Catastrophic Transportation Disruption
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the following statement on her vote for a bipartisan measure to avert a catastrophic disruption in the transportation of food, fuel or other critical goods. “Today, I joined my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bipartisan agreement preventing a catastrophic disruption...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Applauds EPA Biofuel Blending Announcement
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement on the 2023, 2024, 2025 renewable volume obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency:. “Today, President Biden came through for our family farmers, all while working to reduce high prices at the gas pump and support...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Gives Final Speech on the House Floor
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) gave her final speech on the House Floor, reflecting on her decade serving Northwest and Central Illinois in Congress. In her remarks, the Congresswoman thanked the constituents of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District for putting their faith in her for the last 10 years. Congresswoman Bustos...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Congratulates New House Leadership
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement congratulating the new House Democrat Leadership for the 118th Congress. “Today represents a shift in America’s historic winds as House Democrats have elected a new top three to guide our caucus and our country. I want to congratulate my friends and colleagues, Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, as they usher in the next era of political leadership.
What Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Said About The Criminal Referral of Former President Trump
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement on the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s decision to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election:. “The criminal referral of former President Donald Trump is...
