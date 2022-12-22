ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quad-Cities’ Snowstar Opening Day Is Tuesday

Quad-Cities Snowstar Skis In With Opening Day Tuesday!. What’s new at Snowstar? For starters, the sports park has announced they’re officially open for the 2023 winter season on Tuesday, Dec. 27! Guests are encouraged to purchase lift and snow tubing tickets in advance through the new Snowstar website, SkiSnowstar.com.
COLORADO STATE
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa This Weekend!

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
IOWA STATE
Visit Quad Cities Annual Destination QC! Event Highlights Tourism Impact

Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), held its Annual Destination QC! Event on Thursday, November 17, 2022. It brought together members of our regional community to amplify tourism’s significance, the industry’s state, and the future of Quad Cities’ tourism. Link to FY22 Annual Destination Impact Report.
WISCONSIN STATE
The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
MILAN, IL
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
ILLINOIS STATE
Quad City Animal Welfare Center Events Taking Place This Week

There are a number of great events taking place this week involving Quad City Animal Welfare Center to help pets and pooches!. Tuesday Nov 29th is Giving Tuesday – One of the biggest fundraising campaigns of the year! Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good and help others. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center relies on donations from friends like you. Will you give? Donations will be accepted on the QCAWC Facebook page, QCAWC website https://qcawc.org/donate/giving-tuesday.
MILAN, IL
Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Congratulates New House Leadership

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement congratulating the new House Democrat Leadership for the 118th Congress. “Today represents a shift in America’s historic winds as House Democrats have elected a new top three to guide our caucus and our country. I want to congratulate my friends and colleagues, Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, as they usher in the next era of political leadership.
ILLINOIS STATE
