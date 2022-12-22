Deputies investigate shooting that injures man in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside a vehicle in Laurel on Monday, December 19.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Laurel police were initially notified about a shooting outside a store around 9:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue. Shortly after, more calls came in stating that a man was screaming that he had been shot on Luther Hill Road.

Investigators believe the black SUV that the man was in had moved down the road when Jones County deputies arrived. Deputies said the occupants of the vehicle happened at a convenience store on Ellisville Avenue, but other sources claimed the shooting happened in South Park Village.

According to the newspaper, Laurel police asked deputies to take the man and a woman into custody, but the man didn’t tell officials that he had been shot. His wound was reportedly covered with a makeshift bandage of a T-shirt and hoodie. After the man was handcuffed, he then confessed he had been shot. A deputy took him to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the case was either misdirected or retaliation since the victim was uncooperative with law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Laurel Police Department at (601)-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.

