ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

NORAD: Santa’s reindeer will be able to fly through snowstorm

By Nick Veronica
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0GG5_0jrZbDgW00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While much of the United States braces for an arctic blast set to bring widespread severe weather this holiday weekend, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) wants to reassure citizens that Santa’s voyage will not be impacted by the storm.

“He’s ready to make his rounds,” Master Sgt. Ben Wiseman said in a phone interview from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. “They’re prepared. They’re protected. They’re used to this weather.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

NORAD is a bi-national organization that “defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America,” according to its website . It has also dutifully tracked Santa’s flights since the 1950s.

“Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west. So, historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia,” NORAD’s website says. “After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

“Keep in mind, Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable. NORAD coordinates with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots. We just track him!”

Despite blizzard warnings in effect for some parts of the country, including Western New York , Wiseman said life at the North Pole prepares the reindeer for the flight.

“Santa flies at a high enough altitude that weather does not affect his path,” Wiseman added. “When he heads down to houses, his sleigh and reindeer are acclimated from the North Pole and the reindeer wear extra-heavy gear.”

NORAD offers flight tracking for Santa’s sleigh at noradsanta.org. You can also call NORAD for an update on Christmas Eve by calling 877-HI-NORAD (877-446-6723) starting at 6 a.m. Eastern. They say you will be able to talk “directly to a NORAD staff member who will be able to tell you Santa’s exact location.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

One killed in fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County on Friday, December 23. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said fire crews from Jones and Forrest counties responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 11 just […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies searching for 18-year-old Morehouse Parish man who is wanted for Murder and Attempted Murder

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 18-year-old Dantavius Fredjuan Madison who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Madison is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 144 pounds. […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Two detainees escape from Hinds County Detention Center

UPDATE HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the stolen van was recovered from a body of water in Anna, Texas. Witnesses reported they saw a white man pushing the van into the water. The van was later removed. HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for two […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fight bleeds from funeral to family home, leaves one man injured

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the charge against Blake. No one was killed in the incident. We regret the error. WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Alabama man was shot after attending his father’s funeral in Louisiana. According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WFPSO), Michael Lancaster, […]
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Jackson hosts water distribution on Dec. 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a water distribution on Monday, December 26 as the city faces low water pressure. The distribution will take place at the following locations: Neighbors who need water but are unable to travel to a site can call 311 or (601)-960-1875. 
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Firearm found nearby human remains in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deteriorating human body parts were found on Christmas Day in Terry. Sheriff Tyree Jones said someone passing by a water tower in the 900 block of Wyndale Road saw a dog dragging the remains. The identity of the remains is unknown due to decomposition, but Jones said it appears to be […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

FCS Freshman All-American Commits to JSU Football

Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster. Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.] The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team. ESPN ranked […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man allegedly shot, killed by brother in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation was arrested in Port Gibson. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the altercation happened on Christmas Day, December 25, around 3:55 p.m. on Pattison Tillman Road. Melvin Brinner was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner. According […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Wilkerson Says He’s Staying at JSU

A key piece of Jackson State football’s team is returning for 2023. Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson announced Saturday that he is remaining a Tiger. The walk-on rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 9 TD in 2022. Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week four times. The Chicago native said earlier this year that […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four vehicles involved in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash that injured multiple people. The crash happened on Highway 15 North on Saturday, December 24. According to witnesses, a stalled vehicle was rear ended, which caused a chain reaction with the four vehicles. The driver of a GEO Tracker had to be […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

American cities and towns named after Christmas

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate. Using information […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only House Democrat to vote against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Friday, voting “no” on the measure because of increased funding for defense and federal agencies that oversee immigration. The House passed the sprawling measure in a 225-201-1 vote, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. The […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy