Weirton, WV

West Virginia to build $760m iron-air battery manufacturing facility

By Bailey Brautigan, Mark Curtis
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that Form Energy, Inc. will build an iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton.

Justice says the factory will be built on 55 acres of property along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton.

The facility is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will cost up to $760 million to build.

“Well the business environment here is just spectacular. and the alignment from the governor all the way down to the City of Weirton was just phenomenal. And additionally, that site, in particular, is very well suited to what we were looking for,” said Mateo Jaramillo, the CEO of Form Energy.

Governor justice said that the bidding to get Form Energy was very competitive.
He says more than 500 communities in 16 states tried to land Form energy, but again Weirton, West Virginia was the winner.

“Weirton is long overdue for some incredible news,” Gov. Justice said. “At one point, Weirton was one of America’s most important steel towns— a national leader in steel production. Now, this historic city is looking toward the future, and it’s very bright with Form Energy opening its doors. We structured a unique financial incentive package worth up to $290 million in asset-based, performance financing to support their decision to locate in Weirton.

Construction on the Weirton factory is expected to start in 2023, and Form Energy says that they plan to begin manufacturing iron-air battery systems for broad commercialization in 2024.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

