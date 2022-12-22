The Menlo Park Planning Commission began reviewing plans to redevelop the 63-plus acres of campus that include constructing residential buildings up to 65 feet tall. Plans for the Parkline project, located on Ravenswood Avenue between Laurel Street and Middlefield Road, call for up to 550 new rental housing units, at least 15% of which will be at below market rate. The project will include new bicycle and pedestrian paths and about 25 acres of publicly accessible open space.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO