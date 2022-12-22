Read full article on original website
Meet the candidates: Who's running for Menlo Park City Council District 5
More than a dozen candidates are seeking to represent Menlo Park’s District 5, filling in for the final two years of Ray Mueller's term as he leaves the council to join the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. The City Council is set to choose the new council member...
Portola Valley group celebrates Hanukkah
Close to 250 Woodside and Portola Valley residents gathered by a huge, colorful Lego menorah at an event on Sunday, Dec. 18, to mark the first night of Hanukkah at Portola Valley Town Center on Portola Road. The Village Chabad organized the event. Longtime Portola Valley resident Sue Crane spoke...
Three Portola Valley Town Council members say goodbye as newly elected council is sworn in
With about 50 years of combined civic experience, Maryann Derwin, John Richards and Craig Hughes shared emotional goodbyes during a Dec. 14 Portola Valley Town Council meeting. Community members described Derwin, who served on the council for 17 years, as the "bleeding heart" and "independent spirit" of the council. They...
Holiday Fund: Literacy Partners strives to support local literacy initiatives in Menlo Park and beyond
Literacy Partners – Menlo Park (LPMP) completed the first full year of its expanded mission in July 2022, providing some $85,000 to local partner organizations to address a range of issues helping toddlers to seniors. We see our job as creating opportunities to help our neighbors who might say,...
Menlo Park agrees to publicly release City Council applications for District 5 seat
After initially refusing The Almanac's request to release information about people seeking appointment to a Menlo Park City Council District 5 seat, the city has reversed course. As of Monday morning, eight people have applied to serve the remainder of Council member Ray Mueller's term, and information on them is available on the city's website.
Tall apartment buildings and open space detailed in SRI's Parkline project
The Menlo Park Planning Commission began reviewing plans to redevelop the 63-plus acres of campus that include constructing residential buildings up to 65 feet tall. Plans for the Parkline project, located on Ravenswood Avenue between Laurel Street and Middlefield Road, call for up to 550 new rental housing units, at least 15% of which will be at below market rate. The project will include new bicycle and pedestrian paths and about 25 acres of publicly accessible open space.
Menlo Park talks anti-displacement and limiting short-term rentals in housing element update
Rezoning, Airbnb rentals and anti-displacement strategies were all hot topics at a Dec. 6 Menlo Park City Council meeting, as city officials weigh changes to its housing element ahead of a looming state deadline. The meeting's study session was just one step toward completing the city's housing element update, a...
Stanford surpasses Getty Museum as largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California
Local leaders say university is depriving neighboring cities of much-needed revenue. Stanford University recently surpassed the Getty Museum in Los Angeles as the largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California. The university received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor.
Court orders FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried to be confined to parents' Palo Alto home
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange company FTX, will remain confined to his parents' Palo Alto home as a condition of his bail arrangement, according to court documents filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Bankman-Fried was released from custody on a...
Menlo Park picks Jen Wolosin to serve as Mayor
Jen Wolosin, elected to the Menlo Park City Council in 2020, will take over the role of mayor in 2023 following a unanimous vote by the council on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Councilmember Cecilia Taylor will serve as vice mayor. Wolosin represents District 3, which covers Vintage Oaks, Linfield Oaks and...
Illegally possessed guns seized in Menlo Park bust
Menlo Park police officers and San Mateo County District Attorney gun violence detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR15 assault weapon, from a resident who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. On Wednesday, police issued a search warrant on suspicion of a prohibited person possessing...
Community briefs: Portola Valley bike build, Village Hub holiday party and more
Portola Valley residents Mario and Dona Wijtman hosted their annual charity bike build, known as the Alpine Chain Gang Bike Build, on Dec. 4, assembling 18 bikes along with other community members for the San Mateo County Police and Fire Department Toy and Book Drive. Participants either ordered bikes and...
'An incredible gift': Anonymous donor gives $350,000 to Holiday Fund
After making the largest-ever donation to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund and Almanac Holiday Fund in 2021 — $350,000 — an anonymous Silicon Valley philanthropist this week repeated the act of generosity. The philanthropist has given $250,000 to the Weekly's and $100,000 to the Almanac's charitable programs,...
Portola Valley Planning Commissioner continues to recuse herself from housing element discussion
Incoming council member Judith Hasko is awaiting guidance from state political practices body. Portola Valley Planning Commissioner Judith Hasko expressed frustration on Dec. 7 with having to recuse herself from a discussion about the town's housing element — which the town is racing to complete by Jan. 31 — because of a potential conflict of interest. Residents have urged Hasko not to step back from the topic.
Ravenswood school district considers building housing on East Palo Alto school site
As the Ravenswood City School District plans to soon lease its district office at 2120 Euclid Ave. to bring a steady stream of funds, district officials are wondering if building workforce housing on open space at its middle school could help fund a smaller, $10 million replacement office. Some school...
2023 Woodside Town Council takes shape
The Woodside Town Council ushered in Chris Shaw as Woodside's mayor for 2023, while it said goodbye to Sean Scott, whose council seat will not be on the ballot until 2024 due to redistricting. The Town Council voted in Shaw, who was next in line for mayor, to the role...
Teen in fatal street racing crash ordered to stay in juvenile hall
A teenage driver arrested and charged following an alleged street racing crash that killed a husband and wife in Redwood City last month was ordered to stay in juvenile hall following a court hearing Tuesday in which the teen's attorney sought to have him released, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old boy,...
Summit at Stanford looks at challenges, opportunities of aging workforce
This week the Stanford Center for Longevity has been hosting the "Century Summit," a two-day conference on the issues and opportunities facing an aging population. The second day of the conference took a particular focus on the increasingly common reality of a "60 year career," with a greater number of adults working not only past the age of 55, but into their 80s and 90s.
M-A community asks district 'what's next?' after recent gun incidents on campus
After students reportedly brought guns to campus twice during December, Menlo-Atherton High School teachers and other community members are asking the school district to take steps to try to keep students and staff safe. During a Dec. 7 Sequoia Union High School District governing board meeting, several community members, including...
County supervisors approve $2.4M to take on homelessness in Redwood City, Millbrae, Half Moon Bay
The San Mateo Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded three cities in the county $2.4 million to help end homelessness. With the grants, Redwood City and Millbrae will expand existing programs that steer individuals and families experiencing homelessness into shelters and services, a spokesperson for the county said. Half Moon Bay will provide a safe parking area, with hygiene facilities and outreach services for people living in vehicles.
