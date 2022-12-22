ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola Valley group celebrates Hanukkah

Close to 250 Woodside and Portola Valley residents gathered by a huge, colorful Lego menorah at an event on Sunday, Dec. 18, to mark the first night of Hanukkah at Portola Valley Town Center on Portola Road. The Village Chabad organized the event. Longtime Portola Valley resident Sue Crane spoke...
WOODSIDE, CA
Tall apartment buildings and open space detailed in SRI's Parkline project

The Menlo Park Planning Commission began reviewing plans to redevelop the 63-plus acres of campus that include constructing residential buildings up to 65 feet tall. Plans for the Parkline project, located on Ravenswood Avenue between Laurel Street and Middlefield Road, call for up to 550 new rental housing units, at least 15% of which will be at below market rate. The project will include new bicycle and pedestrian paths and about 25 acres of publicly accessible open space.
MENLO PARK, CA
Stanford surpasses Getty Museum as largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California

Local leaders say university is depriving neighboring cities of much-needed revenue. Stanford University recently surpassed the Getty Museum in Los Angeles as the largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California. The university received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor.
STANFORD, CA
Menlo Park picks Jen Wolosin to serve as Mayor

Jen Wolosin, elected to the Menlo Park City Council in 2020, will take over the role of mayor in 2023 following a unanimous vote by the council on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Councilmember Cecilia Taylor will serve as vice mayor. Wolosin represents District 3, which covers Vintage Oaks, Linfield Oaks and...
MENLO PARK, CA
Illegally possessed guns seized in Menlo Park bust

Menlo Park police officers and San Mateo County District Attorney gun violence detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR15 assault weapon, from a resident who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. On Wednesday, police issued a search warrant on suspicion of a prohibited person possessing...
MENLO PARK, CA
Portola Valley Planning Commissioner continues to recuse herself from housing element discussion

Incoming council member Judith Hasko is awaiting guidance from state political practices body. Portola Valley Planning Commissioner Judith Hasko expressed frustration on Dec. 7 with having to recuse herself from a discussion about the town's housing element — which the town is racing to complete by Jan. 31 — because of a potential conflict of interest. Residents have urged Hasko not to step back from the topic.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
2023 Woodside Town Council takes shape

The Woodside Town Council ushered in Chris Shaw as Woodside's mayor for 2023, while it said goodbye to Sean Scott, whose council seat will not be on the ballot until 2024 due to redistricting. The Town Council voted in Shaw, who was next in line for mayor, to the role...
WOODSIDE, CA
Summit at Stanford looks at challenges, opportunities of aging workforce

This week the Stanford Center for Longevity has been hosting the "Century Summit," a two-day conference on the issues and opportunities facing an aging population. The second day of the conference took a particular focus on the increasingly common reality of a "60 year career," with a greater number of adults working not only past the age of 55, but into their 80s and 90s.
STANFORD, CA
County supervisors approve $2.4M to take on homelessness in Redwood City, Millbrae, Half Moon Bay

The San Mateo Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded three cities in the county $2.4 million to help end homelessness. With the grants, Redwood City and Millbrae will expand existing programs that steer individuals and families experiencing homelessness into shelters and services, a spokesperson for the county said. Half Moon Bay will provide a safe parking area, with hygiene facilities and outreach services for people living in vehicles.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
