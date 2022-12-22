ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wkdzradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
radionwtn.com

West Kentucky Crews Prepare For Another Round Of Snow Overnight

After getting a brief break from their snow-fighting efforts, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing to respond to another round of winter weather overnight into Monday. An overnight clipper system could drop an inch or more of additional snow on parts of the region. The KYTC District...
WLWT 5

Drivers battling road conditions in Kentucky

RICHWOOD, Ky. — The snowfall may be over, but the temperatures remain very frigid. This weekend, drivers are dealing with backups in Kentucky trying to get home for the holidays. "I've moved up, you know, few miles. We've gotten to move a few miles here and there, but we...
KFVS12

KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
wymt.com

Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
spectrumnews1.com

'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
WTVQ

Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm

At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike. Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring...
Daily Beast

Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate

Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
wymt.com

Kentucky Power asks customers to conserve power due to arctic blast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power officials are offering tips to customers on how they can help conserve electricity. Due to the arctic blast, officials are asking businesses and customers to save electricity as much as possible, but do so without sacrificing safety. Below are tips from Kentucky Power and...
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentuckians advised to avoid nonessential travel

Although snowfall tapered off across the state early this morning, strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to cause hazardous conditions on the road. “Stay inside and stay off the roads to stay safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The best way to help is not to add another car to the backups.”
