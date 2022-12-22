KEARNEY – A Sidney man has been federally indicted after being arrested in Buffalo County for possession of suspected methamphetamine. Isidro Alvarado, 34, of Sidney has been charged in United States District Court with conspiracy to distribute/possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams of meth, distribution of a mixture of substance containing meth, use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth with two prior serious drug felonies.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO