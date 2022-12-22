Read full article on original website
Shawna Carey
3d ago
Well you have illegals from all over the world being dropped off by bud loads! Nebraska is a sanctuary state, I mean really we can’t expect anything different! Thank the democrats for busting open the borders and government for using our tax dollars to pay for these illegals. I hope everyone has their kids vaccinated against the third world diseases!
Reply(1)
2
KSNB Local4
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case
ST. PAUL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
KSNB Local4
New store opens in Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For last minute Christmas shoppers out there, a new clothing shop has reopened on Friday. Brittany’s is a new clothing from sizes small all the way to XXXL. Owners Aaron and Brittany Adams moved their store into the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island from the Platte River Mall in North Platte, where they made a name for themselves by sponsoring clothing for Nebraskaland Days and Lazy RW Whiskey.
KSNB Local4
Volunteer fire department responds to house fire west of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire west of Kearney on Saturday. According to officials, KVFD was dispatched to Dunbar Road just before 3 a.m. KVFD said the home fire alarm and smoke detector system worked and alerted the family of the danger while...
KSNB Local4
Tri-City Food Fight ongoing
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual “Tri-City Food Fight” food drive is still going strong, but time is running out to donate. As of last count, the Hastings Museum is in the lead with 460 pounds of food donated, followed by 250 pounds for the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, and in third place is the Kearney Archway with 150 pounds donated.
KSNB Local4
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Attorney has charged 10 men with cockfighting. The Howard County Sheriff arrested them Dec. 17 at a rural location about 15 miles north of Grand Island. Cockfighting, is a felony which includes promoting, working at or witnessing a cock fight. State statute...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved
The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
KSNB Local4
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
Kearney Hub
Sidney man indicted in federal court for drug charges in Buffalo County
KEARNEY – A Sidney man has been federally indicted after being arrested in Buffalo County for possession of suspected methamphetamine. Isidro Alvarado, 34, of Sidney has been charged in United States District Court with conspiracy to distribute/possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams of meth, distribution of a mixture of substance containing meth, use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth with two prior serious drug felonies.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (38) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to trial court for assault with hammer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man, accused of hitting a man in the head with a hammer, is going to trial court. Tristen Titus, 26, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. After a probable cause hearing Tuesday, a judge transferred the case to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. A hearing in district court is pending.
KSNB Local4
Flight delays affect Central Nebraska travelers
GRAND ISALND, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm has cleared, but it’s left Grand Island with multiple flights being affected. With forecasted conditions of a few inches of snow, high winds, and white-out conditions, the storm has caused numerous delays and cancellations. The Allegiant Airlines flight out west to...
KSNB Local4
Local organization holds annual Christmas Eve dinner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Knights of Columbus held its 36th annual Christmas Eve dinner, which ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square. Attendees enjoyed all of the holiday fixings, including turkey, stuffing, corn and desserts. Event organizers said they love being...
klkntv.com
10 arrested after animals were forced to fight each other for Nebraska gamblers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 10 people were arrested after getting a call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters. We’re told a deputy along with a Nebraska Game and Parks Officer went to a rural property on December 17. They got a...
klkntv.com
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
klkntv.com
84-year-old Kansas man killed in rollover crash on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 84-year-old man was killed Wednesday when he lost control of his vehicle due to road conditions near York. A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Interstate 80 southwest of York. Louis Coyle of Lehigh, Kansas, was heading west...
klkntv.com
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
Kearney Hub
Exstrom: Nebraska Extension now accepting applications for Master Gardener program
Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go? The Extension Master Gardener Program will educate you on many aspects of horticulture and allow you to test your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.
KSNB Local4
Crossroads Mission Avenue opens its doors to all during bitter cold
The weather outside is frightful, but there are ways to protect for people to protect their homes as the bottom drops out of the thermometer. Volunteers from Hearts and Hands Against Hunger of Hastings and a strong contingent from silver lake high school came together to pack meals on Monday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island City Council approves new police chief, medical office building, housing plan
GRAND ISLAND, NE -- The city of Grand Island has a new police chief. With the announced retirement of current Chief Robert Falldorf, the search of a new one started about six months ago. The council approved the appointment of Kevin Denney as police chief. Denney has an extensive career...
