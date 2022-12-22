ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County

By Cortney Evans, Tom Lewis
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it.

Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening.

It will be located at the A.D. Harris Learning Village at 819 East 11th Street in Panama City. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., starting Thursday and running through Monday morning.

It’s intended for those who are homeless or who cannot maintain heat in their homes. They must be able to care for themselves, and can not be at-risk to themselves or others, can not be disoriented, under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or unable to walk unaided. Alcohol, drugs, drug paraphernalia), and any type of weapon are not permitted.

Coffee, water, and meals-ready-to-eat (MREs) will be provided.

There are no accommodations for pets. If you need more information, you can contact the shelter once it opens, at 850-624-3713.

They could also use volunteers. Click here to sign up.

