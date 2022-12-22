Read full article on original website
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
Thousands receive winter gear, food at Bronzeville church's coat giveaway
Thousands of people received coats, toys, and food at a coat giveaway at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville Friday. The Church expected to hand out as many as 2,000 coats and 3,000 toys at this year’s giveaway.
Aurora Festival of Lights reopening for remainder of Christmas weekend
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Festival of Lights is returning just in time for Christmas.The drive-thru light show was closed earlier this due to high winds and drifting snow. This weekend is your last chance to see dazzling light displays and meet holiday characters - including Santa Claus. The show runs tonight and tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Phillips Park Near Howell and Parker Avenue.
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rules
JOLIET, IL. - The staff of Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk announced on Friday that the Cajun Boil & Bar, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, has been given a seven-day suspension due to hosting live entertainment events.
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
Gambling Activity Sees Surge In Starved Rock Country in November
In addition to spending money on Christmas presents, folks in the Illinois Valley have been putting a lot of money into slot machines. Ottawa led the way in Starved Rock Country with more than $3.8 million put into machines last month. Peru and Streator also saw quite a bit of gaming activity, with almost $2.9 and $2.5 million dollars gambled in November.
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
Chicago Staple Pays Fitting Tribute To Late Peter Salvino
He was a regular at the popular hot dog stand.
Area facilities open as warming centers this weekend
CHICAGO – A winter storm warning continues across north central Illinois through 6 AM Saturday, as a blast of snow and high winds will create dangerous wind chills and poor visibility causing the potential for life-threatening situations. Area facilities have announced availability as warming centers like St. Margaret’s Hospital in Peru and Spring Valley, the Streator Salvation Army, and the Henry and Mcnabb fire departments. For a complete list of warming, centers visit our website.
Elgin Fire Department winter gear drive ends Sunday
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A northwest suburban fire station wants to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.The Elgin Fire Department is collecting coats and winter gear to donate to the community crisis center.Items needed include gently used jackets, parkas, boots, gloves, and more. Residents can drop off the items at the front door.The collection ends tomorrow.
Portillo’s Coming to the Enclave in Algonquin Late Next Year
Other restaurants include Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's, and BJ's Brewhouse
Clerk Karen Yarbrough announces lottery drawing for Cook County’s first marriage license of the New Year
Couple Will Receive Wedding and Gifts Including Steak, Dance Lessons, Flowers, Sparkling Wine, and More. Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough is inviting couples interested in tying the knot in 2023 to apply to receive the first marriage license of the New Year and to exchange vows in the Cook County Clerk’s annual First Marriage Ceremony.
