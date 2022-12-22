ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thereporteronline.net

Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora Festival of Lights reopening for remainder of Christmas weekend

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Festival of Lights is returning just in time for Christmas.The drive-thru light show was closed earlier this due to high winds and drifting snow. This weekend is your last chance to see dazzling light displays and meet holiday characters - including Santa Claus. The show runs tonight and tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Phillips Park Near Howell and Parker Avenue. 
AURORA, IL
bestattractions.org

Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Gambling Activity Sees Surge In Starved Rock Country in November

In addition to spending money on Christmas presents, folks in the Illinois Valley have been putting a lot of money into slot machines. Ottawa led the way in Starved Rock Country with more than $3.8 million put into machines last month. Peru and Streator also saw quite a bit of gaming activity, with almost $2.9 and $2.5 million dollars gambled in November.
STREATOR, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
CHICAGO, IL
LIFE_HACKS

5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives

Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
OTTAWA, IL
walls102.com

Area facilities open as warming centers this weekend

CHICAGO – A winter storm warning continues across north central Illinois through 6 AM Saturday, as a blast of snow and high winds will create dangerous wind chills and poor visibility causing the potential for life-threatening situations. Area facilities have announced availability as warming centers like St. Margaret’s Hospital in Peru and Spring Valley, the Streator Salvation Army, and the Henry and Mcnabb fire departments. For a complete list of warming, centers visit our website.
PERU, IL
CBS Chicago

Elgin Fire Department winter gear drive ends Sunday

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A northwest suburban fire station wants to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.The Elgin Fire Department is collecting coats and winter gear to donate to the community crisis center.Items needed include gently used jackets, parkas, boots, gloves, and more. Residents can drop off the items at the front door.The collection ends tomorrow. 
ELGIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy