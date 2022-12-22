Read full article on original website
Related
7 huge rule changes to impact millions of Americans under $1.7trillion bill – see if you’ll benefit
CONGRESS has passed a $1.7billion package that is set to affect millions of taxpayers and retirees. The SECURE Act 2.0 passed the Senate unanimously with a 68-29 vote on Thursday along with the House of Representatives. The legislation builds on the Secure Act of 2019 and aims to expand options...
A top Ukraine official hopes for a peace summit with Russia by the end of February
Ukraine's foreign minister told the AP that his government is aiming to have a summit, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as a possible mediator.
Ukraine says it wants peace summit after Vladimir Putin suggests he’s open to talks, despite fresh shelling
UKRAINE wants to hold peace talks by the end of February, its foreign minister said. The war-torn country will do whatever it can to beat Russia in 2021, Dmytro Kuleba said, adding that diplomacy has an important role. He suggested secretary-general Antonio Guterres could mediate a possible peace summit at...
Comments / 0