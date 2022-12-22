Walmart signPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia (Creative Commons) Walmart has some exciting news for residents of Florida, specifically in the Tampa and Orlando regions with the use of drone delivery for some purchases for a flat fee. Walmart has recently implemented many changes this year. Over the summer, Walmart invested in purchasing 4,500 Canoo delivery vehicles that will be used for delivery. (source) Clearly Walmart is investing in the infrastructure to better reach customers at home. And this news about drone delivery clearly falls into that category as well.

TAMPA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO