Orlando, FL

click orlando

Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas, FL

ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas, Florida does not have snow. It does not have reindeer, you won’t find carolers in the streets or whimsical cottages. And the closest thing you’ll find to chestnuts roasting on an open fire are gator steaks roasting on a propane grill. So why...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Surfing Santas could be coldest ever this Christmas Eve at Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen years after starting the biggest Christmas party on Cocoa Beach, George Trosset expects Saturday to be coldest Surfing Santas yet. “Santa’s kind of used to the cold, anyways,” Trosset joked Friday as organizers set up stages and tents for the annual event at Coconuts on the Beach.
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported. [TRENDING: Don’t...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
R.A. Heim

Walmart is now using drones for deliveries

Walmart signPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia (Creative Commons) Walmart has some exciting news for residents of Florida, specifically in the Tampa and Orlando regions with the use of drone delivery for some purchases for a flat fee. Walmart has recently implemented many changes this year. Over the summer, Walmart invested in purchasing 4,500 Canoo delivery vehicles that will be used for delivery. (source) Clearly Walmart is investing in the infrastructure to better reach customers at home. And this news about drone delivery clearly falls into that category as well.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash kills Kissimmee man, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Kissimmee man was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a Mazda 3 westbound on Osceola Parkway east of Interstate 4 around 6:55 a.m. when he lost control and ran off of the road to for unknown reasons.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

‘That’s what church is about:’ Lake County cold weather shelters prep as arctic blast draws near

EUSTIS, Fla. – Cold Weather shelters are set and ready for people as Lake County is set to be impacted by an artic blast throughout the weekend. “This will turn into an area with cots, and this will be like the men’s side over here, and the other side over there will house women,” said Pastor Dann Ragan with LifePointe Church in Eustis.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 chased from Melbourne Beach home after early morning fire

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning. The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See eateries that will open soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Target, Home Depot and more coming to the area

The Villages and surrounding areas continue to be the place for big-box stores to open. More well-known, big businesses have announced they are opening locations in The Villages and Wildwood in recent months, with major stores like Target and Home Depot leading the way. Target is coming to Trailwinds Village in Wildwood, and a Home Depot also is expected to open in Wildwood soon. Earlier this year, it also was announced that a Hobby Lobby location is opening in Buffalo Ridge Plaza next year.
THE VILLAGES, FL

