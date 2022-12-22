ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station

Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Police break up bar fights

Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Guilty plea in Maryville murder

It’s a guilty plea and 34-year prison term for a St. Louis man who admits to shooting another man he called a friend. 41-year-old Danyiel M. Johnson pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Ronald Holland, also of St. Louis, on March 17th of this year in Maryville.
MARYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of supermarket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man admitted Thursday to attempting to rob a supermarket at gunpoint in 2019, authorities said. Court documents state Michael Chambers, 54, admitted to approaching a store clerk at the Field Foods on Lafayette Ave. on Nov. 23, 2019. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register, but the clerk refused. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags

A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen found shot to death in Jennings parking lot

JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a teen in Jennings. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue in Jennings. St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct...
JENNINGS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery

A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. Road crews have been watching the roads on monitors at MoDOT's headquarters. The St. Louis area didn't get much snow, but the wind gusts are a struggle. Snowfall impairs visibility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teen found shot dead in Jennings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teen was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The teen, later identified as 15-year-old Demond Tucker, of Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
JENNINGS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy