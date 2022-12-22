Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station
Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
advantagenews.com
Police break up bar fights
Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man sentenced to 10 years in prison after violating probation
Billy Wayne Gray, 45, of House Springs has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after violating the terms of his probation. He previously was convicted of felony drug charges stemming from incidents that occurred between 2014 and 2020, according to court records. Gray pleaded guilty in December 2021 to...
advantagenews.com
Guilty plea in Maryville murder
It’s a guilty plea and 34-year prison term for a St. Louis man who admits to shooting another man he called a friend. 41-year-old Danyiel M. Johnson pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Ronald Holland, also of St. Louis, on March 17th of this year in Maryville.
myleaderpaper.com
Police believe two men stole items worth nearly $1,700 from two Arnold stores
Arnold Police are trying to find a 44-year-old St. Louis man and identify another man who are believed to have stolen items worth almost $1,700 from the two Schnucks stores in Arnold. The St. Louis man allegedly has been involved in previous thefts at area Schnucks stores, police reported. On...
KMOV
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
St. Louis County man sentenced 20 years for fentanyl conspiracy
A federal judge sentenced a St. Louis County man Thursday to 20 years in prison for a scheme to sell fentanyl.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of supermarket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man admitted Thursday to attempting to rob a supermarket at gunpoint in 2019, authorities said. Court documents state Michael Chambers, 54, admitted to approaching a store clerk at the Field Foods on Lafayette Ave. on Nov. 23, 2019. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register, but the clerk refused. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman with no criminal history went from being a suspected car theft victim to a suspected killer after she took justice into her own hands Wednesday night, police said. Now, two people are dead and a third is critically injured. Police said Demesha Coleman, 35,...
Shooting on I-70 Leads to St. Louis Fentanyl Ring Bust
The FBI took an interest in Anthony Caldwell after he leaned out of a BMW and started shooting
'Somebody else's mess killed my brother' | Sister says brother was innocent bystander in double homicide
ST. LOUIS — Every murder victim has a story, and Joseph Farrar’s was one of redemption cut short. Police and family members say he was an innocent bystander killed by a stray bullet stemming from a shootout between an alleged car theft victim and the man she believed stole her car.
Man accused of stealing holiday decorations in Brentwood, selling them online
A man stole holiday decorations from several St. Louis County homes and sold some online before police recently arrested him.
O’Fallon, Missouri man sentenced for selling fatal fentanyl dose
An O'Fallon, Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday for selling the fentanyl that killed a St. Peters woman in 2020.
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags
A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
Teen found shot to death in Jennings parking lot
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a teen in Jennings. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue in Jennings. St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct...
Pam Hupp case now has law enforcement family charged with crimes
A police corruption investigation, spurred by the Pam Hupp case, has three family members charged with felonies.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery
A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. Road crews have been watching the roads on monitors at MoDOT's headquarters. The St. Louis area didn't get much snow, but the wind gusts are a struggle. Snowfall impairs visibility.
KMOV
Teen found shot dead in Jennings
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teen was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The teen, later identified as 15-year-old Demond Tucker, of Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
