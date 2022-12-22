Read full article on original website
2023 isn’t going to be an ordinary year. Between Saturn entering Pisces for the first time since 1996, and fellow generational or outer planet Pluto entering Aquarius after spending 15 years in Capricorn, things are about to be shaken up in major ways — and that’s just in the first quarter of the year. The good thing is, your 2023 yearly horoscope is here to provide you with all the necessary cosmic info to help you discover, digest, and delve deeper.
Mercury goes retrograde in Capricorn this week, allowing us to set priorities for our obligations. Additionally, Venus and Mars will be busy for the next seven days, emphasizing our need to improve our romantic relationships.
It takes brainpower to act in the moment, but not much. With a walnut-size brain, the crocodile is a fast and ferocious predator. Whether he can dream, scheme, regret last week or plan for next year is doubtful. The lunar conjunction in intellectual Aquarius favors the sort of gentle, long-term strategies that take a big brain and lots of heart.
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Your Aries 2023 horoscope is off to a good start, because on January 12, Mars will *finally* station direct! Mars is your ruling planet, which has been retrograding through Gemini ever since October 2022. With Mars charging forward through your busy third house, you’ll start off the New Year feeling ready to make plans, meet people and marvel at your exciting itinerary! 2023 will be a year of immeasurable change, especially if you’re an Aries or Aries rising. It all begins on March 7, when Saturn enters Pisces and places pressure on your 12th house of solitude and spirituality until 2025....
Are you tired of waiting patiently for success? Your Taurus 2023 horoscope says you’re well-prepared for luck to start rolling in, because you’re spending this year building yourself back up. Once Mars retrograde comes to an end on January 12, it will station direct in your second house of self-worth, driving you to fight for your needs and accumulate more wealth as the New Year begins! If you thought 2022 was a transformative time, wait until you see what 2023 has planned for you Taurus and Taurus risings. On March 7, Saturn will enter Pisces, which will spend time reworking your...
It may be the last week of Sagittarius season, but there’s still plenty of adventures to go around! As a matter of fact, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 19 to 25, and it goes beyond the holiday festivities. Although, with the winter season approaching, it’s important to consider its spirituality and symbolism, as it is a time for rest, reflection, and maturity. What did you experience this past year, and what are you looking forward to exploring in 2023? Feelings are bound to intensify at the start of the week, particular with the moon in...
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
(March 21st to April 19th) Sorry to say, sweetheart, but 2023 won’t be the best year of your life for romantic love. Instead, you will learn that love springs from within. You will appreciate love in all kinds of ways beyond romance—the love of pets, of beautiful scenery, of family. You will learn to love yourself—which will help when the love of your life suddenly appears in 2024.
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): No matter what you do, someone will be disappointed, so do what you feel is best. That way you know one person who will be pleased. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Ask yourself what you would do in similar straits. Let sympathy for another's plight inform your dealings today.
You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
This year, you’re testing your limits and working toward a greater wisdom. Your Cancer 2023 horoscope says you’re learning a lot this year, and once Mars retrograde in Gemini comes to an end on January 12, you may find yourself overcoming some of your fears and letting go of residual emotions. As Mars stations direct in your 12th house of spirituality, you’re feeling inspired to take action toward letting go of lingering grudges and resentments. And when Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships on February 3, you’ll find it easier to establish harmony with those around you. This...
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
Your love horoscope for the week of December 19 to 25 says your luck is about to change in a fabulous way this week. We can be the creators of our own fortune if we so choose! But if you really want to go the extra mile and follow your heart, you’ll be met with a loving embrace. The energy over the holiday season is looking just as inspiring as it is romantic, so prepare to swoon. Expansive Jupiter enters bold Aries on Tuesday and remains here until mid-May 2023, encouraging us to take big romantic risks to find wonderful, loving...
Do you feel like you’ve been taking a *lot* of crap from people lately? Your Scorpio 2023 horoscope says this will be the year you start taking over the reigns of your life! Mars—your ruling planet—has been retrograding through Gemini for the past five months, and as of January 12, it will station direct in your passionate eighth house, renewing your sense of power and strengthening authority over your own life. 2023 will be the year you refine your relationship with love, creativity and self-expression. If you’re a Scorpio or Scorpio rising, you’ll feel the hammer of Saturn when it enters...
MAR 21 - APR 20. The Jupiter effect in your sign makes you the life and soul of the zodiac. And from this week forward, you are ready to make room in your life every day for simple fun, and connecting with special people in ways that cost very little but mean such a lot.
The first month of a new year is generally billed as the perfect opportunity to make an ambitious to-do list and dive right in. That’s no surprise, given that it’s hosted by two of the most goal-oriented and resolute signs of the zodiac: industrious cardinal earth sign Capricorn and future-minded fixed air sign Aquarius. Until January 20, the sun moves through the pragmatic sign of the Sea Goat, and then, the vitality-bringing luminary will occupy the rebellious sign of the Water Bearer until February 18.
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
