Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult

MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
Milwaukee County deputy squads hit in 3 separate crashes

MILWAUKEE - Three different Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars were involved in separate crashes Friday morning, Dec. 23. Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy's squad car was parked to help block traffic around a crash at I-41 and North Avenue. A car struck the parked squad and had to be towed from the scene with "disabling damage."
During snow, wind, Racine deputy says driving slowly is key

RACINE, Wis. – While staying home is the best thing to do during a winter storm, if you do need to head out on the roads, law enforcement wants your help in keeping everyone safe. FOX6 News rode along with Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Schmaling Thursday night, Dec....
15 Free Things to Do in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha is a large city along Lake Michigan and the seat of Kenosha County, Wisconsin. There are a lot of activities in Kenosha, especially free ones, as it has a lot of public parks, recreational species, and museums. While the city has a rich urban culture, it’s surrounded by many...
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
Weather: Sun to Snow Showers

Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
Holiday shopping during winter storm preparations

MILWAUKEE — With just days to go before Christmas, an already busy day to shop became even busier. That is of course with the threat of arctic temperatures and blizzard-like conditions. "It's a little busy, little chaotic, some things are picked over," Stephanie Rusch at the Pick 'n Save...
Milwaukee winter storm preparations; officials urge caution

MILWAUKEE - With a winter storm warning looming, city of Milwaukee officials on Wednesday urged residents to remain cautious and patient in the coming days. For now, it's all hands on deck. Officials said Wednesday was all about prepping and salting; Department of Public Works crews started treating roads at noon.
Winter storm brings dangerously cold temperatures, how to stay warm

MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought snow, wind and rapidly plummeting temperatures just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. Repairers of the Breach is one of two drop-in warming centers in Milwaukee, and there are other ways you can be connected with the resources you need to stay warm.
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
