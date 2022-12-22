Read full article on original website
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) squad car was involved in a crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin early Monday morning.
Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult
MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies
With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.
I-94 WB stadium interchange re-opened after temporary closure for reported shooting incident
MILWAUKEE — All lanes near 174 SB and Interstate 94 WB around American Family Field have re-opened after temporarily being shut down due to a reported shooting incident. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Milwaukee County deputy squads hit in 3 separate crashes
MILWAUKEE - Three different Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars were involved in separate crashes Friday morning, Dec. 23. Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy's squad car was parked to help block traffic around a crash at I-41 and North Avenue. A car struck the parked squad and had to be towed from the scene with "disabling damage."
During snow, wind, Racine deputy says driving slowly is key
RACINE, Wis. – While staying home is the best thing to do during a winter storm, if you do need to head out on the roads, law enforcement wants your help in keeping everyone safe. FOX6 News rode along with Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Schmaling Thursday night, Dec....
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
15 Free Things to Do in Kenosha, WI
Kenosha is a large city along Lake Michigan and the seat of Kenosha County, Wisconsin. There are a lot of activities in Kenosha, especially free ones, as it has a lot of public parks, recreational species, and museums. While the city has a rich urban culture, it’s surrounded by many...
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
Weather: Sun to Snow Showers
Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
Afternoon Update: Warning now replaced with Winter Weather Advisory for continued cold and blowing snow
Afternoon Update: Warning now replaced with Winter Weather Advisory for continued cold and blowing snow. The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled! It has been replaced with a lower end Winter Weather Advisory. And that is still primarily for cold and blowing snow issues. It runs until 9am Saturday. Look...
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
Holiday shopping during winter storm preparations
MILWAUKEE — With just days to go before Christmas, an already busy day to shop became even busier. That is of course with the threat of arctic temperatures and blizzard-like conditions. "It's a little busy, little chaotic, some things are picked over," Stephanie Rusch at the Pick 'n Save...
I-94 westbound in Stadium Interchange reopens after shots fired
I-94 westbound is currently closed between Mitchell and Hawley in the Stadium Interchange due to a shots fired incident.
We Energies says gas supply concerns not likely to arise again, county official says it shouldn't have in the first place
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many Milwaukeeans turned down their thermostats during the blistering cold last night at the request of We Energies. Officials there say customers successfully averted possible outages here in Wisconsin, but some local officials say you shouldn't have to be cold for their failures. We Energies asked...
Milwaukee winter storm preparations; officials urge caution
MILWAUKEE - With a winter storm warning looming, city of Milwaukee officials on Wednesday urged residents to remain cautious and patient in the coming days. For now, it's all hands on deck. Officials said Wednesday was all about prepping and salting; Department of Public Works crews started treating roads at noon.
Winter storm brings dangerously cold temperatures, how to stay warm
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought snow, wind and rapidly plummeting temperatures just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. Repairers of the Breach is one of two drop-in warming centers in Milwaukee, and there are other ways you can be connected with the resources you need to stay warm.
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee area a 'concern' for health leaders as people gather for holidays
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County health leaders are alerting the public to be cautious as COVID-19 cases, positivity and hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks at the same time as health care providers battle an aggressive flu season and RSV infections. "The good news, first, is that RSV is...
Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
