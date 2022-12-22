ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

advantagenews.com

Police break up bar fights

Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Guilty plea in Maryville murder

It’s a guilty plea and 34-year prison term for a St. Louis man who admits to shooting another man he called a friend. 41-year-old Danyiel M. Johnson pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Ronald Holland, also of St. Louis, on March 17th of this year in Maryville.
MARYVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman faces assault charge

A 26-year-old Arnold woman has been charged with assault for allegedly knocking down a 64-year-old Arnold woman, who suffered a head injury and three broken ribs, according to court records. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Jenna Marie Rodgers with second-degree assault of a special victim, a class...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Woman charged with attempted robbery of St. Louis alderman

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old woman with attempting to rob a St. Louis alderman Thursday night in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Alderman Brandon Bosley was walking to his car near 20th and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hays Post

Investigator in notorious murder case faces charges

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct. Mike Merkel, 42, was charged Tuesday and accused of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery

A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. Road crews have been watching the roads on monitors at MoDOT's headquarters. The St. Louis area didn't get much snow, but the wind gusts are a struggle. Snowfall impairs visibility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gun stolen from pickup in Festus

Festus Police are investigating the theft of a gun from a pickup parked along the 800 block of Warne Street. The theft was reported Dec. 12, but the victim, a 27-year-old Festus man, said the gun probably was stolen a few weeks earlier, Chief Tim Lewis said. “He noticed his...
FESTUS, MO

