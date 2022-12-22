ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

SEC play kicks off at Mizzou Arena in front of sold-out crowd

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team is set to host No. 19 Kentucky in front of a sold-out crowd Wednesday evening to start up SEC play. The Tigers are entering the game 11-1 after 12 non-conference games. Last time out, Mizzou got a Braggin' Rights win 93-71 against No. 16 Illinois.
Mizzou dominates first SEC game taking down No. 19 Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team got things done in the first SEC game of the season taking down No. 19 Kentucky 89-75 in front of a sold-out crowd at Mizzou Arena. You can watch extended highlights of the win and the postgame press conference with head coach...
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
Large police presence near Providence Road and Interstate 70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) There is a large police presence at the Interstate 70 eastbound on-ramp at Providence Road. The Boone County Joint Communications tweeted that there was a collision in the area. An ABC 17 News reporter saw several police units on both sides of the exit, including a K-9...
David Shorr, Boone County Fire board chair and former DNR director, dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The chairman of the Boone County Fire Protection District's board and a former head of the state's natural resources department passed away on Monday. The county fire district posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that David Shorr died at Boone Hospital on Dec. 26. Shorr was in the hospital for an illness.
