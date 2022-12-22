Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Hasn't Attempted To Win The AEW Women's World Title
Jade Cargill had dominated in AEW since competing in her first match ever on the March 3, 2021, edition of "Dynamite." Since then, Cargill has not lost a single match by pinfall or submission, with her only loss coming at All Out 2021 — as she was thrown over the top rope in the Casino Battle Royal. As of this writing, she has won 41 singles matches on the trot. Furthermore, on the January 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," she became the first AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Confirms Upcoming Changes To AEW Production: “It’s Going To Be Really Cool”
Tony Khan discusses the upcoming changes to AEW production. Tony Khan recently appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast where he confirmed that AEW Dynamite will be undergoing some changes, not from the production standpoint. He also confirmed that there will be a new look to the show, including a different set and visual changes.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter's AEW Women's World Title Reign
Jamie Hayter's rise to becoming AEW Women's World Champion has been one of the more unabashedly positive pro wrestling stories of 2022, with the British import getting over organically with the audience while performing at a consistently high level in the ring. According to a report from Fightful Select, the...
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
PWMania
Road Dogg Discusses Charlotte Flair Feeling Torn Over Appearing Alongside Ric Flair
Ric Flair had a big influence on Charlotte Flair’s on-screen persona early in her wrestling career, but the day would come when Charlotte would dominate WWE television on her own. The decision to no longer have Ric as Road Dogg discussed her manager was discussed by Road Dogg on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
PWMania
Kurt Angle Talks About Whether Or Not He Would Ever Consider Signing With AEW
Would Kurt Angle ever consider working for All Elite Wrestling?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend touched on this topic during the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.”. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he gives his thoughts. “Honestly,...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Is Blunt About Why He Doesn’t Want Vince McMahon Back In WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has explained in no uncertain terms why he thinks it’s best for WWE business if Vince McMahon stays away. Vince McMahon announced his retirement as WWE Chairman in July 2022 at a time when he was under investigation by the company for alleged sexual misconduct and making ‘hush money’ payments to female ex-WWE employees.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says Losing Cody Rhodes Had A ‘Major Impact’ On AEW
In an interview with Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year and how it had a ‘major impact’ on the company. Rhodes returned to the WWE and had a feud with Seth Rollins before tearing his pectoral muscle. He is currently preparing for a return.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Says AEW Isn’t Going To Die Like WCW
Tony Khan makes sure to remind fans that he isn’t going anywhere and neither is All Elite Wrestling. Since AEW began airing on TBS and TNT, they have drawn comparisons to WCW. At WCW’s peak, they were the most successful wrestling promotion in the world. At least, in the ratings at one time. WCW would eventually fall to the might of the WWE, with Vince McMahon purchasing the company in the early 2000s.
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Wants To Wrestle Charlotte Flair For The TBS Championship
After almost two years of running through the women’s division, there isn’t anyone Jade Cargill hasn’t faced and defeated which the begs the question: Who will be next to challenge Jade Cargill? It almost seems like Tony Khan will have to start looking outside AEW for a worthy challenger for the TBS Champion, who will be competing in a title eliminator match on Rampage.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Would Be A Step Down For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly established herself as a massive star being the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose silenced all of her haters thanks to all the hard work she put into her career, but that is all in the past now as Rose was released by WWE last week due to her premium subscription service. While many believe Rose should go to AEW, Eric Bischoff doesn’t think that would be the best for Rose.
wrestlinginc.com
Evil Uno Names AEW Stable He Wants To Join
After all this time, Evil Uno still serves as one of the key members of the Dark Order, along with John Silver with Alex Reynolds. Lately though, the Dark Order has had a rough go of it with Stu Grayson and Alan Angels both exiting the promotion. More recently, Preston Vance turned on the group to align himself with Rush and La Facción Ingobernable.
Yardbarker
Kurt Angle on his talks with Tony Khan, the possibility of working with AEW
On the latest "Kurt Angle Show" on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle was asked who he feels has the best mind for the wrestling business:. "For me, personally, Triple H. He's always had it. He's not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it's his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He's really good at it. He has a great mind for it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Describes The Hardest Part Of Working For Vince McMahon
Christopher Scoville (better known as Jimmy Jacobs) has been working within professional wrestling since the late 1990s, and at only 38 years old, has crossed plenty of promotions off his list. In the ring, he's best known for his 12-year stint with Ring of Honor, where he captured the ROH World Tag Team Championship on five occasions. He's also won championship gold in NWA, PWG, PWF, wXw, XICW, and countless others.
