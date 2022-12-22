ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Polar Park builder to pay $1.9M for false claims allegations

WORCESTER, Mass. - The company in charge of building Polar Park has agreed to pay nearly $2 million over false claims allegations. Gilbane/Hunt misled the Worcester Redevelopment Authority regarding women and minority-owned business subcontracting, according to the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey. As part of Gilbane/Hunt's bid to be...
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring

The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general's office said.
WORCESTER, MA
everettleader.com

Encore Boston Harbor sued over alleged “bait and switch”

Encore Boston Harbor is being sued by a frequent patron, Jason Turley, who says the casino used a “bait and switch” tactic when it promised him – and hundreds of other patrons – a $300 gas card to come to the casino on April 23. Turley and “hundreds of other regular players” at the casino received an e-mail two days earlier in which Encore said Speedway gas gift cards would be handed out between noon and 6 p.m. on April 23. “No other conditions or requirements were provided in the email,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Middlesex Superior Court on Dec. 15. Turley and “hundreds of other regular patrons” showed up, but received $300 “free pay vouchers” instead of gas cards, the suit says.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes

BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme

TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA

