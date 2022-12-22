Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Polar Park builder to pay $1.9M for false claims allegations
WORCESTER, Mass. - The company in charge of building Polar Park has agreed to pay nearly $2 million over false claims allegations. Gilbane/Hunt misled the Worcester Redevelopment Authority regarding women and minority-owned business subcontracting, according to the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey. As part of Gilbane/Hunt's bid to be...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general's office said.
Union representing Springfield police officers ratifies labor contract addressing consent decree concerns
SPRINGFIELD — The union representing about 400 Springfield police officers has voted to ratify a labor contract that incorporates changes laid out in the consent decree the city entered into with the Department of Justice. In a statement announcing the contract’s ratification by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won the $1M prize from a Sunoco station
A man from North Andover was the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket purchased from a Sunoco gas station in Peabody, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Christian Kalil was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped at the Peabody Sunoco to get gas so his wife wouldn’t have to in the morning, the lottery said.
everettleader.com
Encore Boston Harbor sued over alleged “bait and switch”
Encore Boston Harbor is being sued by a frequent patron, Jason Turley, who says the casino used a “bait and switch” tactic when it promised him – and hundreds of other patrons – a $300 gas card to come to the casino on April 23. Turley and “hundreds of other regular players” at the casino received an e-mail two days earlier in which Encore said Speedway gas gift cards would be handed out between noon and 6 p.m. on April 23. “No other conditions or requirements were provided in the email,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Middlesex Superior Court on Dec. 15. Turley and “hundreds of other regular patrons” showed up, but received $300 “free pay vouchers” instead of gas cards, the suit says.
Massachusetts man convicted of trafficking 4 tons of cocaine hidden in furniture
NEW YORK — A Massachusetts man was convicted on Tuesday for his role in trafficking 4 tons of cocaine from Puerto Rico to at least four continental U.S. states by concealing the narcotics in hollowed-out furniture. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern...
whdh.com
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts police warn communities after credit card skimmers found at convenience stores
“Boston Police Department Community Alert: On Tuesday December 20, 2022, credit card skimming devices were located on point-of-sale card readers at 7-11 stores located at 532 Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square (District D-4) and 509 Cambridge Street in Allston (District D-14). This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch...
As The Source goes dark, neighboring Northampton businesses press on
The closure of the Source, a downtown Northampton cannabis shop, represented the first instance in four years of legal recreational marijuana that a Massachusetts dispensary had shut down. But locally, the now-shuttered business joined a collection of dark storefronts scattered across the city center.
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
Police deny reports of shooting at MGM Springfield Saturday night
There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield's MGM.
Boston Police warn people of phone extortion scams after elderly man was robbed of $9,500
BOSTON — Boston Police are warning the community of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man was robbed of $9,500.00 on Thursday. The elderly man reported to police that he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a law stating that his nephew was in a car crash and was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500.00 for bail.
Worcester Fire Dept. to Host Blessing of New Engine 4
WORCESTER - The Worcester Fire Department will host a blessing of the new Engine 4 at the Park Avenue fire station on Tuesday afternoon. The new truck, an E-One Typhoon Pumper, will be based out of the Park Ave. Fire Station and will replace a 2003 E-One Pumper that will be used as spare apparatus.
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme
TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
Harvard-Educated Sleep Doctor Slept Well In Brookline Home He Bought Defrauding Patients: Feds
A federal grand jury indicted a Brookline sleep doctor this week on charges that he ran multiple frauds and laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars to help him purchase a $1.6 million home in the toney town. Dr. Pankaj Merchia, 49, faces three counts of money laundering and one count...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
