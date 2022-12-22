Encore Boston Harbor is being sued by a frequent patron, Jason Turley, who says the casino used a “bait and switch” tactic when it promised him – and hundreds of other patrons – a $300 gas card to come to the casino on April 23. Turley and “hundreds of other regular players” at the casino received an e-mail two days earlier in which Encore said Speedway gas gift cards would be handed out between noon and 6 p.m. on April 23. “No other conditions or requirements were provided in the email,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Middlesex Superior Court on Dec. 15. Turley and “hundreds of other regular patrons” showed up, but received $300 “free pay vouchers” instead of gas cards, the suit says.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO