14news.com
Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their trailer in Henderson on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Race Track Road just after 2 p.m. Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the people living there were at a neighbor’s house...
14news.com
Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
wevv.com
3 displaced after trailer fire in Henderson
Three people have been displaced after their trailer was destroyed in a fire in Henderson, Kentucky. Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Race Track Road for a trailer fire, according to the Henderson Fire Department. HFD confirmed the trailer was fully involved and that all occupants were out. The...
14news.com
Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
14news.com
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
Evansville firefighter helps stranded driver in freezing cold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car troubles have been a big fear for many as temperatures drop dangerously low. For one mother, however, that fear became a reality. EvansvilleWatch shared a message from one of their followers, telling the story of how one Evansville firefighter was there for them when she needed it the most. “Earlier […]
14news.com
Roads improving after Monday morning snow
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There were several slide offs in the Tri-State Monday morning. One of them was before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 North near the Vanderburgh County Jail. [Related: Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69] There was also a crash on I-64. It happened around...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
Dispatchers thank first-responders working Christmas Eve
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As families snuggle up and celebrate Christmas Eve, thousands of first-responders across the country are working hard to keep those families safe. The Tri-State is no exception. The day before Christmas, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch shared this appreciative message on social media. “We would like to take a moment to say […]
wevv.com
Evansville fire crews battle extreme elements during an early morning response
Evansville fire crews are investigating an early morning fire along West Tennessee Street. The call came in just before 3:30 A.M. Friday morning. When fire officials arrived on scene they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. An occupied duplex nearby did receive some damage from the heat. Thankfully...
14news.com
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
14news.com
Police: Officers had to move out of the way of wrong way interstate driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a drunk driver went the wrong way on I-69. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Christmas day. Police say 34-year-old Junior Altine drove towards them head on, but they were able to get out of the way then pull him over. They say he...
14news.com
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars. Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away. They...
14news.com
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
wevv.com
Local fire crews overcome freezing conditions
As winter weather wreaks havoc on the tri-state, local firefighters are having to overcome more than just fires and freezing temperatures this week. Firefighter Shawn Crabtree with the Henderson Fire Department tells 44News that winter storms like the one we are experiencing now, bring a unique set of challenges for firefighters.
14news.com
EFD: One person displaced after outside deck catches fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to a late night fire on North Norman Avenue. Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say neighbors were the ones who made the call for the fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to a press release, when crews arrived they...
14news.com
Christmas Eve at Henderson tavern gives back to cause that ‘hit close to home’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 200 people spent most of their Christmas Eve at Metzger’s Tavern for their annual holiday event. Some people say they came for the free food, raffles and a half pot, but most said they came for the cause. Christmas Eve at the Tavern chose...
14news.com
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say multiple people were injured after a crash on Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene of Ohio Street and Ray Becker Parkway for an accident with injuries. EPD officials tell 14 News at least three people were hurt...
