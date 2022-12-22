ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Museum of Art names Terri Gehr interim director as Nannette Maciejunes retires

By Nancy Gilson
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
The Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) has named Terri Gehr as interim director, leading the museum after the Jan. 6 retirement of longtime executive director and CEO Nannette V. Maciejunes.

Gehr is founder and principal of Gehr LLC Transition Leadership Consulting, which specializes in providing services to non-profit and public sector organizations during times of change. She previously was interim CEO of the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio and interim director of the Pizzuti Collection prior to its merger with the Columbus Museum of Art.

“Terri brings a collaborative leadership style and range of experiences in organizations going through transition that will serve CMA well as the search committee continues its work,” said Pete Scantland, president of the museum’s board of trustees and chair of the search committee.

New leader sought:Columbus Museum of Art seeks new director as Nannette Maciejunes prepares for retirement

Scantland previously said that the museum had hoped to have a permanent director in place at the time of Maciejunes’ departure. That has not happened, he said, primarily because the search committee undertook an extensive survey of museum staff and board members, museum members and the greater Columbus community.

“We’re really glad we did that because it has informed our search, but it has set us back a few months,” Scantland said.

He said the search committee is continuing to interview a number of strong candidates and that he hopes the committee concludes its work in several months.

“We have big shoes to fill and getting the right person in the role is our top priority. We are considering candidates in the context of the criteria we established in our visioning sessions with the board, staff and community," Scantland said.

Meanwhile, he said, Gehr will ensure that the museum will smoothly continue normal operations.

Before founding her company, Gehr worked in higher education including 14 years as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer at Columbus State Community College and two years as executive director of development and communications at Columbus City Schools. She was also director of development at the Wexner Center for the Arts.

“My goal is to support the museum through this change in leadership and ensure they’re set up for continued success,” she said.

Maciejunes first worked at the Columbus Museum of Art as a curatorial assistant in 1984. Aside from a yearlong stint (1989-90) at The Dixon Gallery and Gardens in Memphis, Tennessee, she has spent her career at the museum, becoming chief curator, then interim director in the fall of 2002 and finally, director in the fall of 2003.

Maciejunes will be celebrated at the museum from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. The event is open to the public, with no admission fee or registration required. The museum is located at 480 E. Broad St.

“Nannette has led the institution through a long period of significant achievement, and we will miss her a great deal,” Scantland said.

“While we are excited about this next chapter, on behalf of our community I want to thank Nannette for her immeasurable contribution to the CMA.”

