Biden Urges Americans to Travel Early If Possible With a Massive Blizzard Slated to Hit the U.S.

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airlines Cancel 10,000 Flights During Severe Winter Storms and Scramble to Rebook Holiday Travelers
Airlines struggled to find empty seats for travelers because flights were so full and schedules limited. Snow, high winds and bitter cold hit much of the U.S. in the days leading up to Christmas. Cancellations began to ease on Saturday as weather improved. U.S. flight cancellations eased on Saturday but...
More than 17,000 US flights cancelled in five days around Christmas - and travel chaos is far from over
Horror weather across the US has led to more than 17,000 flight cancellations during the Christmas period - and the holiday travel nightmares are likely far from over. In the lead up to the big day, more than 12,000 flights within, into and out of the US were cancelled between Wednesday (21 December) and Saturday (24 December), according to data from FlightAware. Nearly 3,200 flights were axed on Christmas Day itself, followed by another 2,546 so far on Boxing Day (26 December) as of 1pm ET.Airlines are still struggling to get back on track with even more cancellations scheduled...
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
South Korea launches jets, fires shots after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Flight-Mare' Continues for People Traveling Home After Christmas Holiday
Much of the country is still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, leaving airline staffs stretched to the max and flight troubles still impacting thousands of travelers the day after Christmas. Frustration and chaos mounted at Dallas Love Field on Monday morning, where many people coming to the airport...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airlines Cancel 17,000 Flights Due to Severe Winter Weather But Disruptions Ease
Airlines have canceled more than 17,000 U.S. flights since Wednesday. Bitter cold, high winds and snow slowed operations down at airports across the U.S. Flight cancellations eased but disruptions lingered at the end of the weekend. Flight cancellations eased further on Monday but disruptions from severe winter weather across the...
Two winter weather systems to arrive in Utah this week
PARK CITY, Utah — Two winter weather systems will be making their way through Utah this week, potentially bringing several inches of snow to Park City. According to the Salt […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Where's Santa? Tracking Saint Nick's Sleigh on Christmas Eve
Children of the world, tune in: Santa Claus is coming, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command is making sure the "bomb cyclone" hitting the U.S. or COVID-19 doesn't sideline Saint Nick's global travels. NORAD, the U.S. military agency responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America, will...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Insana: Signs of Slowing Inflation Emerge, and the Fed Now Risks Doing Too Much
Maybe this is a temporary respite from ever-higher prices or just maybe — as some of us have forecast all along — the economy hasn't been going through a 1970s style inflation spiral. Instead, it was going through a pandemic and war-related disruption that boosted inflation for a...
Comments / 0