Horror weather across the US has led to more than 17,000 flight cancellations during the Christmas period - and the holiday travel nightmares are likely far from over. In the lead up to the big day, more than 12,000 flights within, into and out of the US were cancelled between Wednesday (21 December) and Saturday (24 December), according to data from FlightAware. Nearly 3,200 flights were axed on Christmas Day itself, followed by another 2,546 so far on Boxing Day (26 December) as of 1pm ET.Airlines are still struggling to get back on track with even more cancellations scheduled...
After a family of six lost power and had to be rescued by firefighters, they stayed the night at the firehouse — and Santa still came.
What are the triggers that cause the arctic air to spill into the Midwest and all the way down to Texas?. There’s an old saying that there is nothing between the North Pole and the United States east of the Rockies except a barbed-wire fence. This allows frigid arctic air masses to plunge south into the United States, often penetrating all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and in extreme cases even farther south, deep into the tropics. This tends to happen when a strong northwesterly jet stream, often dubbed the “Siberian” or “Polar” Express sets up, driving the cold air south. The only blocking mechanism to prevent these arctic intrusion would be a high mountain range, and since none exist, the cold air has unimpeded access. In most winters, arctic outbreaks routinely penetrate into the Deep South, and a few will sweep through Florida and Texas. However, some cold surges have reached Central America and the northern portion of South America. Topography plays a limiting role, with Central American mountain ranges halting the southern push of cold air. Some of the natural barriers include the Sierra Madre range and the Costa Rican mountains south of Lake Nicaragua. A few vigorous cold outbreaks have made it to about 7- or 8-degrees north latitude where they were finally halted by the mountains of Columbia. At those low latitudes, the cold air is very shallow and greatly modified, and only lowers the temperature a few degrees.
PARK CITY, Utah — Two winter weather systems will be making their way through Utah this week, potentially bringing several inches of snow to Park City. According to the Salt […]
WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve.
