Detroit, MI

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers ‘stole’ dad’s jacket for Pistons game

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
 4 days ago

She’s grown up since “Hailie’s Song.”

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers shared a “getting ready” video on TikTok and gave her followers a peek at her outfit – which included a special touch stolen from the Slim Shady rapper’s closet.

The influencer showed off her beauty routine while talking about the outfit she was wearing to that night’s Pistons game alongside her boyfriend, Evan McClintock , which included her “Without Me” hitmaker dad’s vintage jacket.

The Puma ambassador paired the jacket with what looks like Abercrombie mixed leather and denim pants ($140), which she described as “business in the front, party in the back” and classic red Puma suede sneakers ($39) which she has in every color.

Eminem’s daughter showed off her outfit for the Pistons game, including her dad’s jacket.

“Random fun fact, my family used to go to Pistons games a lot when we were younger but we haven’t really gone in a while,” the “Just a Little Shady” podcast host told her 1.3 million followers.

“I showed that varsity jacket and I actually stole it from my dad a few years ago,” the “Hailie’s Song” muse continued, referencing her famous father.

“I’m assuming it’s from when we used to go to games when I was younger but I’ve never really had a chance to wear it so I’m excited to wear that too!”

“‘Stole it from my dad’ the way it’s Eminem is so wild to me lol,” one follower laughed in the comments.

“Your dad realizing where his jacket went 👁️👄👁️,” another fan quipped. “Diss track for the jacket thief coming soon😂,” a TikTok user joked.

The family used to go to Detroit Pistons games together.
NBAE via Getty Images

It’s possible the TikTokker will create a clothing line of her own in the future – and perhaps it will take inspiration from her dad’s closet.

In June, the Michigan State University grad filed a trademark application to sell “hats, shirts and clothing jackets.”

