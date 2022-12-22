ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 12/12 – 12/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 12, 2022. 11:10— Kerry Lynn...
ATASCADERO, CA
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 101

The CHP identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week as Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, Schafer was crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo crashed into him. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee, 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong, then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.
PASO ROBLES, CA

