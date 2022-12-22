Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 11?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $750,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $575,788. The average price per square foot was $313.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 9 most expensive homes sell for in Arroyo Grande the week of Dec. 11?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $540 per square foot.
Busy weekend ahead for some restaurants in San Luis Obispo
Some restaurants on the central coast will open their doors this Christmas weekend and expect big crowds.
"Tsunami Hazard Zone" signs installed along SLO County coastline
Over the next few months, you will start seeing more "Tsunami Hazard Zone" signs near the beaches of incorporated San Luis Obispo County.
Warm temperatures brought out people to celebrate Christmas at the Oceano Dunes
Sunny skies and warm temperatures created the perfect California Christmas for many people at the Oceano Dunes.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 12-18
On Dec. 12, Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for providing false identification to a police officer. On Dec. 12, Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Local food bank reaches over 1,000 cars in Santa Maria holiday food distribution
The Santa Maria Food Bank hosted a special holiday food distribution in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara today. The post Local food bank reaches over 1,000 cars in Santa Maria holiday food distribution appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 12/12 – 12/18/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 12, 2022. 11:10— Kerry Lynn...
A.M. Sun Solar urges people to sign up for solar ASAP to avoid NEM 3.0
– The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted 5-0 yesterday to approve Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0. The new, highly contentious regulations will cut the rates homeowners receive for excess solar energy production by a whopping 75%, severely reducing their monthly utility savings. A.M. Sun Solar, San Luis Obispo County’s...
More rain and wind in SLO County expected following a warm Christmas Day
The high temperature on Christmas Day in San Luis Obispo is expected to reach nearly 80 degrees.
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
Single vehicle rollover accident in Santa Maria
One person was injured earlier this evening following a single-vehicle rollover incident. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 135 and Clark Rd in Santa Maria.
Cloud seeding project aims to raise water level at Lopez Lake
According to San Luis Obispo County, the Lopez Lake reservoir is currently at 23%, about two-and-a-half years worth of water.
SLO County hopes to wring more rain out of the sky by cloud seeding again over Lopez Lake
The county is using a cloud-seeding program for the fourth year in a row. Here’s how it works.
iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
CHP helicopter rescues dirt biker injured on popular SLO County trail
The person got hurt while cycling and was “unable to ride out,” the California Highway Patrol said.
Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County
A man is in custody following a crash and burglary of a highway mini-mart in Fresno County.
calcoastnews.com
Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles
A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 101
The CHP identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week as Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, Schafer was crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo crashed into him. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee, 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong, then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.
