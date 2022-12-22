Read full article on original website
Ja Morant Doubles Down on Western Conference Shade
In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was asked which teams this season look like difficult opponents that the Grizzlies will have to go through. With little hesitation, Morant answered with just one team, the Boston Celtics. When asked about the Western Conference, Morant said, "Nah. I'm fine in the West."
Injury Update: Steph Curry Out Minimum Two More Weeks
The Golden State Warriors will remain without Steph Curry for an extended period of time and need to find a way to survive in that time span. The Golden State Warriors revealed a press release that contained the details of a Steph Curry injury update. "Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who...
Injury Report: Draymond Green Receives Official Status vs. Grizzlies
After being listed as questionable with foot soreness, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been upgraded to available for the Christmas Day matchup vs. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Already without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala, Golden State is fortunate that Green is able to go.
