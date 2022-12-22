In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was asked which teams this season look like difficult opponents that the Grizzlies will have to go through. With little hesitation, Morant answered with just one team, the Boston Celtics. When asked about the Western Conference, Morant said, "Nah. I'm fine in the West."

