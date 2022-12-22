ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Architectural Digest Magazine features two Central Coast female CEOs on 2023’s AD100

By Christina Rodriguez
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mn21m_0jrZVae100

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Architectural Digest Magazine recently released its 2023 top AD100 list , and two female entrepreneurs and interior designers from the Central Coast made the list.

Gredsa Chavarria, owner of Chic Interiors in Arroyo Grande, made the list.

She and her husband Jose run an award-winning interior design firm, which is contracted for interior design, lighting, and furnishing.

“This is what I've always wanted. So rain or shine, you know, you have your ups and downs and just never gave up. And we just keep we just keep pushing through. So I'm very thankful that we could be in the magazine," said Chavarria.

Chavarria added, she and her husband began their interior design firm from the ground up. Chavarria says she grew her inspiration from spending ample time with her seamstress grandmother as a child in Mexico.

“She always showed me fabrics growing up. And so the textiles, I would say that call to me the most textiles and architecture just they're just my babies. I just gravitate towards that," said Chavarria.

Chavarria is working on opening her second interior design firm on the Central Coast.

Yvette Chaix, an interior designer who has a design firm in San Luis Obispo also made the AD 100 list.

Chaix runs a successful business as CEO and designer. She says her passion for design began early on as well and decided to go to college to study more interior design.

Chaix is proud to be a female entrepreneur and succeed in a male-led industry.

“So to see more and more women entrepreneurs, it's very exciting. Seeing strong design designers, female leads, I think is always exciting. It's fun at times. I've worked on projects where the architect, the contractor, and myself, the designer are all female and it's very, very exciting to be a part of that," said Chaix.

Chaix said she will like to see more women recognized for their work on the Central Coast.

“We're overlooked a lot because you deal with the architecture in the very beginning and then you quickly go to the contractor. But the designer is the one that bridges the gap between the two," said Chaix.

The AD 100 list will be published in the January 2023 edition.

Santa Barbara, CA
Community Policy