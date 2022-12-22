ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Report: Bengals’ Collins knee injury not ACL tear

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals right tackle La’el Collins will not return to Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots, the team announced. Collins went down in the first quarter of Saturday’s game when a defender fell into his left knee. The first-year Bengal limped off the field...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

CINCINNATI — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hit Bengals cornerback Eli Apple with a questionable low block on Sunday. Jones went after Apple’s knees while Germaine Pratt was returning an incomplete pass for a TD. It was reviewed for a possible fumble but the call on the field stood with around six minutes left in the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Report: Rob Gronkowski Recently Contacted Buccaneers About Potential Return

According to a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about a potential return to the team. "The Bucs had several conversations with Gronkowski around Thanksgiving about him possibly reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady to help the struggling squad secure a playoff berth."
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5

The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process. In 2023, the Gators made...
GAINESVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) active for Patriots versus Bengals

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is active for Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Stevenson is in and Damien Harris (thigh) is out. Last week, Stevenson rushed 19 times for 172 yards. numberFire's models project Stevenson for 17.3 touches and 85.6 yards in Week 16,...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy