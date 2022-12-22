Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
NFL Insider To Andrew Whitworth: 'Get A Ring With The Bengals'
Cincinnati just lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the season.
First report on the La'el Collins injury offers Bengals good news
Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins appeared to suffer a significant injury against the New England Patriots. But according to the first report on the topic before the game even went final, Collins might be better off than things appeared. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway, Collins actually...
Fox 19
Report: Bengals’ Collins knee injury not ACL tear
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals right tackle La’el Collins will not return to Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots, the team announced. Collins went down in the first quarter of Saturday’s game when a defender fell into his left knee. The first-year Bengal limped off the field...
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Release Holiday Hype Video Ahead Of Patriots Matchup
CINCINNATI — It's time for some holiday pigskin in New England. The Bengals released their hype video ahead of today's game against the New England Patriots. Check it out as Cincinnati goes for a seventh-straight win. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Antoine Murray, Wide Receiver, Howard Bison
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’
CINCINNATI — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hit Bengals cornerback Eli Apple with a questionable low block on Sunday. Jones went after Apple’s knees while Germaine Pratt was returning an incomplete pass for a TD. It was reviewed for a possible fumble but the call on the field stood with around six minutes left in the game.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots’ comeback falls short vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – Following another loss that came down to the wire, Bill Belichick was not particularly talkative as the New England Patriots were unable to fulfill their attempt at a Christmas miracle comeback. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball deep in Bengals territory with less than a minute remaining and...
Why Bills-Bengals saves Week 17 from being worst in NFL history
Normally, Week 17 of the NFL season features teams battling it out for the final playoff spots; but not this season. Outside of the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills, this year’s Week 17 is shaping up to be one of the worst in NFL history. The 11-4...
Centre Daily
Playoff Picture: Bengals’ Scenarios Simplify As NFL Regular Season Winds Down
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have left themselves with three pretty cut-and-dry playoff scenarios over the regular season's final two weeks. Cincinnati has already locked up at least a Wild Card berth and can still nab the No. 1 seed with some help as it currently sits third in the AFC.
Centre Daily
Report: Rob Gronkowski Recently Contacted Buccaneers About Potential Return
According to a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about a potential return to the team. "The Bucs had several conversations with Gronkowski around Thanksgiving about him possibly reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady to help the struggling squad secure a playoff berth."
Yardbarker
La'el Collins' ACL Intact, Will Undergo More Tests After Leaving Bengals' Matchup With Patriots
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins suffered a dislocated knee cap in Sunday's game against the Patriots according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Collins got injured in the first quarter and didn't return. It appears the veteran avoided the worst case scenario. His ACL is believed to be intact according...
Centre Daily
Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5
The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process. In 2023, the Gators made...
numberfire.com
Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) active for Patriots versus Bengals
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is active for Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Stevenson is in and Damien Harris (thigh) is out. Last week, Stevenson rushed 19 times for 172 yards. numberFire's models project Stevenson for 17.3 touches and 85.6 yards in Week 16,...
Patriots Sound Off Following Loss to Bengals
Hear From Bill Belichick, Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones & Jakobi Meyers following the Patriots 22-18 Week 16 Loss to the Bengals.
Jamel Dean, Donovan Smith, Vita Vea inactive for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals and will be shorthanded on defense and on the offensive line. Two defensive starters are inactive but the Bucs get back tackle Tristan Wirfs. Questionable to play this week, recovering from an ankle injury, Wirfs will suit up.
Comments / 0