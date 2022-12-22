Read full article on original website
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Sikhs Lead Effort For State Recognition
Https://sanjosespotlight.com/san-jose-sikhs-lead-effort-for-state-california-recognition/. California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose's own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than...
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
SFGate
Woman charged with murder for deaths of 2 young girls in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday. Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning...
SFGate
SJ airport rebrand ticks off city commissioners
The San Jose airport's decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay's sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will change its logo in January and adopt a new name: San Jose Mineta International Airport.
SFGate
Bart Running With 20 Minute Delays
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Riders of BART should plan to add a little extra travel time to their commute Thursday, as the system is running with 20 minute delays. BART issued an advisory at 5:48 a.m. saying that the wet weather was causing system-wide delays. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News,...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. .A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central. California now through New Years Eve day. While the rain will be. light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue. to...
Suspect in racist, anti-gay Bay Area In-N-Out rant faces hate crime charges
A viral TikTok video allegedly captured the suspect making racist and homophobic comments.
SFGate
Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain
More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
Slaying of another Bay Area man linked to Stockton serial killer suspect
Prosecutors say the suspect killed a man in Oakland before driving to Stockton to try to shoot a woman that same night.
SFGate
Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested
SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
San Francisco Tiki bars wish people would stop stealing their glassware
"They kind of ruin it for everybody."
SFGate
Sheriff Investigating Death Outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Christmas morning. The victim, whose identity will be withheld until his family has been notified, was found unresponsive on the ground outside the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later.
SFGate
Alleged Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee charged with 4 additional murders
The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced four new murder charges on Tuesday for alleged serial shooter Wesley Brownlee, including a new case out of Alameda County. Brownlee is being charged for the alleged murder of Juan Alexander Vasquez, out of Alameda County, and a new Alameda County victim,...
SFGate
Police Seek Information To Help Solve 2019 Shooting Death In East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in solving a 2019 shooting that killed a woman in East Oakland. Hadiyah Loudermilk-Shakir was gunned down on May 22, 2019 in the 7400 block of Weld Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Anyone with information is asked...
SFGate
Police Arrest Two For Alleged Possession Of Burglary Tools
BENICIA (BCN) Two men were arrested in Benicia on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, police said. Officers noticed a "suspicious" vehicle parked in the early morning hours near Rose Drive and Columbus Parkway. Police made contact with the car's occupants and allegedly discovered multiple burglary tools such as sawmills, grinders, gloves, crowbars, a lock picking kit and a gas syphoning kit.
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for rain throughout the day with highs in the 50s. Thursday night's forecast calls for more rain overnight into Friday with lows in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s. There is a flood watch in effect Friday from 10 p.m. to Saturday 10 p.m.
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
