ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Sikhs Lead Effort For State Recognition

Https://sanjosespotlight.com/san-jose-sikhs-lead-effort-for-state-california-recognition/. California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose's own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

SJ airport rebrand ticks off city commissioners

The San Jose airport's decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay's sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will change its logo in January and adopt a new name: San Jose Mineta International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Bart Running With 20 Minute Delays

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Riders of BART should plan to add a little extra travel time to their commute Thursday, as the system is running with 20 minute delays. BART issued an advisory at 5:48 a.m. saying that the wet weather was causing system-wide delays. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. .A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central. California now through New Years Eve day. While the rain will be. light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue. to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain

More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested

SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Sheriff Investigating Death Outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Christmas morning. The victim, whose identity will be withheld until his family has been notified, was found unresponsive on the ground outside the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Two For Alleged Possession Of Burglary Tools

BENICIA (BCN) Two men were arrested in Benicia on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, police said. Officers noticed a "suspicious" vehicle parked in the early morning hours near Rose Drive and Columbus Parkway. Police made contact with the car's occupants and allegedly discovered multiple burglary tools such as sawmills, grinders, gloves, crowbars, a lock picking kit and a gas syphoning kit.
BENICIA, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for rain throughout the day with highs in the 50s. Thursday night's forecast calls for more rain overnight into Friday with lows in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s. There is a flood watch in effect Friday from 10 p.m. to Saturday 10 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy