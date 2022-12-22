Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING HAS EXPIRED... The Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Herkimer County was. been allowed to expire at 9 am. The lake effect snowband will. lift northward today, however some lake effect snow showers will. occur this morning mainly north of Route...
SFGate
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM PST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees...
SFGate
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was hit by ferocious winter conditions.
SFGate
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index.
SFGate
Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are...
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
SFGate
Noem commutes 7 inmates' sentences to parole
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has commuted seven prisoners’ sentences to parole. Noem’s office announced the move Saturday, saying the convicts will be subject to a number of requirements, including electronic monitoring of their locations and alcohol use and supervision plans. Any violations will result in a return to prison.
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
SFGate
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
Comments / 0