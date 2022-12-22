ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
packinsider.com

Who are NC State’s 14 Pro Bowlers?

WR Torry Holt – 7 (2000, ‘01 ‘03, ‘04, ‘05, ‘07, ‘08) S Adrian Wilson – 5 (2006, ‘08, ‘09, ‘10, ‘11) WR Mike Quick – 5 (1984, ‘85, ‘86, ‘87, ‘88) DE...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

Warchant TV: Florida State coaches, players embracing bowl opportunity

Florida State is in Orlando chasing a season-ending win in the Cheez-It Bowl vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. It would mark the program’s 25th season with ten or more wins, a source of pride shared by several players during FSU’s turn at the Player Coordinator Press Conference on Monday afternoon. Talented prospects Jared Verse and Jammie Robinson have still not disclosed their decision to return in 2023 or enter their names into the NFL Draft but stressed their focus and dedication to closing the season out on a successful note.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Boston

Marcus Jones scores Patriots' first touchdown with pick-six

FOXBORO -- The New England offense isn't scoring any points against the Bengals, so the defense took matters into its own hands.Rookie corner Marcus Jones has provided the team's only real highlight of Week 16, picking off Joe Burrow late in the third quarter and returning it 69 yards for a touchdown.That kid is fast and crafty. And so far, he's responsible for the only points on the board for the New England Patriots.The pick-six cut Cincinnati's lead to 22-6, since Nick Folk missed the PAT. That about sums up the day for New England.Jones has had quite the rookie season, and now has touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams. His score on Saturday was New England's sixth defensive touchdown of the season, which ties the franchise record. The Patriots have now scored a defensive touchdown in three straight games, matching the output of the New England offense over that span.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Conklin, former Michigan State OL, signs contract extension with Cleveland Browns

Jack Conklin and the Cleveland Browns inked a new contract extension on Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news. Conklin and the Browns agreed to a 4-year, $60 million extension. The new extension includes $31 million fully guaranteed. The Browns are trying to get back into the AFC playoff conversation at 6-8 and locked down one of their veteran offensive linemen for the next four years.
CLEVELAND, OH
KION News Channel 5/46

Another one bites the dust, Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games The post Another one bites the dust, Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett appeared first on KION546.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL makes major move against Patriots quarterback

The NFL is investigating New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a potential illegal hit against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. The controversial tackle happened with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter during the Bengals’ 22-18 win over the Patriots on Saturday. “Per a source with knowledge of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Four-Star WR Jordan Anderson Details Oregon Commitment

Via Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) After a very successful signing day for Oregon, they continued the momentum the next day landing a commitment from 2024 4-star WR Jordan Anderson, a top 100 player in his class according to the On3 Consensus. Despite being very early in the cycle, the 6-foot, 160-pounder...
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

NFL playoff picture: How loss to Bengals impacts Patriots' position in AFC

The New England Patriots lost their second consecutive game Saturday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. but it wasn't a fatal blow to their playoff chances. It's a long shot, but the Patriots still have a chance to sneak into the postseason despite their uninspiring 7-8 record. FiveThirtyEight's predictive model gives them an 11 percent chance to clinch a playoff berth following the defeat.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Dolphins' loss puts Patriots in driver's seat for AFC playoff spot

It's hard to believe, but the New England Patriots control their own destiny in the AFC. Despite a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that dropped them to 7-8 on the season, the Patriots can still make the playoffs by winning their final two games. That's because the Miami Dolphins did them a solid on Christmas Day, losing 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 8-7.
Yardbarker

Road to the NFC South: Carolina can make the playoffs with two key wins

If the Panthers win their last three games, they win the NFC South at 8-9. If they beat the Buccaneers in week 17 and finish with the same record as them, Carolina wins the NFC South. With Detroit and New Orleans sandwiching the Bucs, the Panthers still control their own destiny still, somehow, at 5-9.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots stand after Week 16 loss

The New England Patriots have lost back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion, and while those results have hurt their chances of reaching the AFC playoffs, the team's position in the 2023 NFL Draft order has improved over that two-week span. The Patriots will enter Week 17 with the No. 14 pick...

