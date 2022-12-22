Read full article on original website
Who are NC State’s 14 Pro Bowlers?
WR Torry Holt – 7 (2000, ‘01 ‘03, ‘04, ‘05, ‘07, ‘08) S Adrian Wilson – 5 (2006, ‘08, ‘09, ‘10, ‘11) WR Mike Quick – 5 (1984, ‘85, ‘86, ‘87, ‘88) DE...
Warchant TV: Florida State coaches, players embracing bowl opportunity
Florida State is in Orlando chasing a season-ending win in the Cheez-It Bowl vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. It would mark the program’s 25th season with ten or more wins, a source of pride shared by several players during FSU’s turn at the Player Coordinator Press Conference on Monday afternoon. Talented prospects Jared Verse and Jammie Robinson have still not disclosed their decision to return in 2023 or enter their names into the NFL Draft but stressed their focus and dedication to closing the season out on a successful note.
NC State’s Drake Thomas Declares for the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Play in Bowl Game
NC State Junior Drake Thomas announced today that he will declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Thomas had one year of eligibility remaining, but he stated awhile back that if he was a lock to be drafted, then he would more than likely declare for the Draft. There is no...
Marcus Jones scores Patriots' first touchdown with pick-six
FOXBORO -- The New England offense isn't scoring any points against the Bengals, so the defense took matters into its own hands.Rookie corner Marcus Jones has provided the team's only real highlight of Week 16, picking off Joe Burrow late in the third quarter and returning it 69 yards for a touchdown.That kid is fast and crafty. And so far, he's responsible for the only points on the board for the New England Patriots.The pick-six cut Cincinnati's lead to 22-6, since Nick Folk missed the PAT. That about sums up the day for New England.Jones has had quite the rookie season, and now has touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams. His score on Saturday was New England's sixth defensive touchdown of the season, which ties the franchise record. The Patriots have now scored a defensive touchdown in three straight games, matching the output of the New England offense over that span.
Jack Conklin, former Michigan State OL, signs contract extension with Cleveland Browns
Jack Conklin and the Cleveland Browns inked a new contract extension on Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news. Conklin and the Browns agreed to a 4-year, $60 million extension. The new extension includes $31 million fully guaranteed. The Browns are trying to get back into the AFC playoff conversation at 6-8 and locked down one of their veteran offensive linemen for the next four years.
Another one bites the dust, Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games The post Another one bites the dust, Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett appeared first on KION546.
NFL makes major move against Patriots quarterback
The NFL is investigating New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a potential illegal hit against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. The controversial tackle happened with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter during the Bengals’ 22-18 win over the Patriots on Saturday. “Per a source with knowledge of the...
Denver Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start
Nathaniel Hackett has been fired by the Broncos after a 4-11 start to the season and a day after an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams.
Rob Gronkowski reportedly discussed second unretirement with Buccaneers
When Rob Gronkowski retired for a second time, many suspected the June transaction would also lead to another temporary step away from football. The future Hall of Fame tight end made an effort to postpone his Canton timeline again recently. Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about unretiring last month, and Rick...
Four-Star WR Jordan Anderson Details Oregon Commitment
Via Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) After a very successful signing day for Oregon, they continued the momentum the next day landing a commitment from 2024 4-star WR Jordan Anderson, a top 100 player in his class according to the On3 Consensus. Despite being very early in the cycle, the 6-foot, 160-pounder...
NFL playoff picture: How loss to Bengals impacts Patriots' position in AFC
The New England Patriots lost their second consecutive game Saturday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. but it wasn't a fatal blow to their playoff chances. It's a long shot, but the Patriots still have a chance to sneak into the postseason despite their uninspiring 7-8 record. FiveThirtyEight's predictive model gives them an 11 percent chance to clinch a playoff berth following the defeat.
Dolphins' loss puts Patriots in driver's seat for AFC playoff spot
It's hard to believe, but the New England Patriots control their own destiny in the AFC. Despite a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that dropped them to 7-8 on the season, the Patriots can still make the playoffs by winning their final two games. That's because the Miami Dolphins did them a solid on Christmas Day, losing 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 8-7.
Bengals OT La'el Collins (knee) out rest of season, report says
Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins suffered a right knee injury during Saturday's win over the Patriots and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Road to the NFC South: Carolina can make the playoffs with two key wins
If the Panthers win their last three games, they win the NFC South at 8-9. If they beat the Buccaneers in week 17 and finish with the same record as them, Carolina wins the NFC South. With Detroit and New Orleans sandwiching the Bucs, the Panthers still control their own destiny still, somehow, at 5-9.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots stand after Week 16 loss
The New England Patriots have lost back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion, and while those results have hurt their chances of reaching the AFC playoffs, the team's position in the 2023 NFL Draft order has improved over that two-week span. The Patriots will enter Week 17 with the No. 14 pick...
