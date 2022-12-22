ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

By Stacker.com
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise .

Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

James R Poston // Shutterstock

#49. Cherokee County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #73
— Length of life rank: #80
— Quality of life rank: #54

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lee County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
— Length of life rank: #57
— Quality of life rank: #56

digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#47. Graham County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #71
— Length of life rank: #69
— Quality of life rank: #71

Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#47. Onslow County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
— Length of life rank: #39
— Quality of life rank: #16

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Gates County

– Average life expectancy: 76 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
— Length of life rank: #84
— Quality of life rank: #60

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wilkes County

– Average life expectancy: 76 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #72
— Length of life rank: #62
— Quality of life rank: #76

State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sampson County

– Average life expectancy: 76 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #62
— Length of life rank: #48
— Quality of life rank: #75

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Northampton County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #86
— Length of life rank: #81
— Quality of life rank: #92

David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#41. Beaufort County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #80
— Length of life rank: #75
— Quality of life rank: #79

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Person County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #58
— Length of life rank: #46
— Quality of life rank: #70

Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Davidson County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #54
— Length of life rank: #52
— Quality of life rank: #61

Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Yadkin County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
— Length of life rank: #63
— Quality of life rank: #66

Canva

#37. Cumberland County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52
— Length of life rank: #60
— Quality of life rank: #49

Canva

#37. Craven County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
— Length of life rank: #70
— Quality of life rank: #24

Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bertie County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #89
— Length of life rank: #83
— Quality of life rank: #96

NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Caswell County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #76
— Length of life rank: #64
— Quality of life rank: #78

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jones County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #70
— Length of life rank: #65
— Quality of life rank: #67

Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Chowan County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
— Length of life rank: #67
— Quality of life rank: #65

Canva

#32. Hyde County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #60
— Length of life rank: #72
— Quality of life rank: #47

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Warren County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #92
— Length of life rank: #93
— Quality of life rank: #89

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Montgomery County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #77
— Length of life rank: #74
— Quality of life rank: #74

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#28. Caldwell County

– Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
— Length of life rank: #50
— Quality of life rank: #77

CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hoke County

– Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
— Length of life rank: #54
— Quality of life rank: #63

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#26. Rutherford County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
— Length of life rank: #61
— Quality of life rank: #69

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Stanly County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
— Length of life rank: #68
— Quality of life rank: #45

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wilson County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #82
— Length of life rank: #58
— Quality of life rank: #85

G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Surry County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #55

BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Nash County

– Average life expectancy: 75.1 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
— Length of life rank: #66
— Quality of life rank: #62

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Gaston County

– Average life expectancy: 75.1 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
— Length of life rank: #55
— Quality of life rank: #53

Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washington County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #87
— Length of life rank: #86
— Quality of life rank: #91

Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Randolph County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
— Length of life rank: #76
— Quality of life rank: #51

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Rowan County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #61
— Length of life rank: #59
— Quality of life rank: #59

Canva

#18. Pasquotank County

– Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
— Length of life rank: #71
— Quality of life rank: #44

ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bladen County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #85
— Length of life rank: #88
— Quality of life rank: #86

Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hertford County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #84
— Length of life rank: #79
— Quality of life rank: #83

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wayne County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
— Length of life rank: #77
— Quality of life rank: #64

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Mitchell County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
— Length of life rank: #73
— Quality of life rank: #39

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Rockingham County

– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (3.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #81
— Length of life rank: #85
— Quality of life rank: #68

Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Martin County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (3.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #88
— Length of life rank: #89
— Quality of life rank: #87

OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cleveland County

– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #83
— Length of life rank: #82
— Quality of life rank: #81

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lenoir County

– Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #90
— Length of life rank: #91
— Quality of life rank: #88

gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Columbus County

– Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #91
— Length of life rank: #92
— Quality of life rank: #90

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Anson County

– Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #94
— Length of life rank: #95
— Quality of life rank: #94

KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Vance County

– Average life expectancy: 73.3 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #95
— Length of life rank: #97
— Quality of life rank: #93

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Scotland County

– Average life expectancy: 73.1 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #98
— Length of life rank: #94
— Quality of life rank: #99

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Richmond County

– Average life expectancy: 73.1 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #93
— Length of life rank: #90
— Quality of life rank: #95

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Halifax County

– Average life expectancy: 72.9 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #97
— Length of life rank: #96
— Quality of life rank: #98

State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Edgecombe County

– Average life expectancy: 71.9 years (5.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #99
— Length of life rank: #98
— Quality of life rank: #97

Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Robeson County

– Average life expectancy: 71.7 years (6.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #100
— Length of life rank: #99
— Quality of life rank: #100

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Swain County

– Average life expectancy: 70.6 years (7.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #96
— Length of life rank: #100
— Quality of life rank: #80

