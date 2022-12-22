ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

North Carolina man accused of abuse after baby brought to hospital with broken bones

By Nikolette Miller
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after a baby was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies said on December 6th, the McDowell County Department of Social Services reported a possible child abuse case to the sheriff’s office.

The baby had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville for their injuries.

Investigators arrested Ocampo on December 19th following an investigation.

He is being held in custody on a $100,000 bond.

