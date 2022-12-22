ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

WWMTCw

Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Zeigler Motor Sports lends snowmobile to Comstock Fire and Rescue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comstock Fire and Rescue received a snowmobile "should the need arise for it," the department posted on Facebook Thursday. What's the forecast: View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. Zeigler Motor Sports lent the Arctic Cat to the department ahead of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

‘Christmas Week Storm’ wreaks havoc on U.S.-131

Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the “Christmas Week Storm” certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
NILES, MI
WWMTCw

Man in critical condition after Allendale barn fire

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late night barn fire in Allendale. The Sheriff's office along with Allendale Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:35 Friday night to reports of a barn on fire at 52nd Avenue, south of Jordan Street. Initially responding...
ALLENDALE, MI
MLive

Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Two Critically Hurt in Robinson Twp. Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 25, 2022) – Two persons were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning between Allendale and Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 120th Avenue near Winans Street at 11:40 AM. That was where a northbound SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Robinson Township man, was going “at a speed greater than he was able to control his vehicle,” Dill said in a department statement. The SUV spun sideways and into the path of a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old Spring Lake man, who couldn’t avoid colliding with the SUV on its passenger door side..
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: House on Paw Paw River has a pavilion, pool house & pond

You could say a house that has a pavilion with pizza ovens, a pool house and a pond on the Paw Paw River is pretty peachy. And it's up for sale. Built in 1972, the house comes with nearly 68 acres of land. It's located at 54866 Butcher Road near 54th Street and Red Arrow Highway in Lawrence, about 31 miles west of Kalamazoo between Paw Paw and Hartford.
LAWRENCE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
WAYLAND, MI

