Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
Two officers on leave after shooting, seriously injuring Battle Creek man
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in serious condition after being shot by two Battle Creek police officers. Serious Condition: Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash. The two officers were put on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is police protocol...
Zeigler Motor Sports lends snowmobile to Comstock Fire and Rescue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comstock Fire and Rescue received a snowmobile "should the need arise for it," the department posted on Facebook Thursday. What's the forecast: View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. Zeigler Motor Sports lent the Arctic Cat to the department ahead of the...
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
USPS driver seriously injured in head-on crash during Michigan winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a driver seriously injured on Friday. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner in Grand Rapids during the dangerous winter storm. The crash involved a semi-truck and a postal vehicle. Police say the postal...
GR family continues tradition, provides Christmas for the homeless
The Rosinksi family in Grand Rapids joined with friends to deliver Christmas cheer, meals, snacks and warm clothing for the homeless.
Prairieville Township Fire Department responds to house fire in Plainwell
The Prairieville Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Plainwell on Friday afternoon.
‘Christmas Week Storm’ wreaks havoc on U.S.-131
Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the “Christmas Week Storm” certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
Witness recalls Meijer truck sliding into a car in Holland after losing control
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As severe winter weather continues to be a problem across West Michigan over the holiday weekend, a mother recalls being a witness to an incident in Ottawa County where a Meijer truck lost control and appeared to cause a crash. The incident took place Friday,...
Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
Man shot, injured in Kalamazoo
A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after Allendale barn fire
ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late night barn fire in Allendale. The Sheriff's office along with Allendale Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:35 Friday night to reports of a barn on fire at 52nd Avenue, south of Jordan Street. Initially responding...
1 man in critical condition after West Michigan barn explosion causes severe injuries to lower body, deputies say
One man sustained critical injuries, including burns and lacerations, after he was rescued by first responders from a barn explosion in West Michigan on Friday.
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
Two Critically Hurt in Robinson Twp. Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 25, 2022) – Two persons were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning between Allendale and Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 120th Avenue near Winans Street at 11:40 AM. That was where a northbound SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Robinson Township man, was going “at a speed greater than he was able to control his vehicle,” Dill said in a department statement. The SUV spun sideways and into the path of a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old Spring Lake man, who couldn’t avoid colliding with the SUV on its passenger door side..
MI Dream Home: House on Paw Paw River has a pavilion, pool house & pond
You could say a house that has a pavilion with pizza ovens, a pool house and a pond on the Paw Paw River is pretty peachy. And it's up for sale. Built in 1972, the house comes with nearly 68 acres of land. It's located at 54866 Butcher Road near 54th Street and Red Arrow Highway in Lawrence, about 31 miles west of Kalamazoo between Paw Paw and Hartford.
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
‘Do not drive’: Kent County officials warn motorists not to travel on Christmas Eve
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Ongoing snowfall and intense wind have combined to make Christmas Eve a hazardous time to drive in the Grand Rapids area, officials said. “Our message is, once again, do not drive unless you have to drive,” Kent County Road Commission officials advised in a news release on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
