New York City, NY

From curling to shopping, Winter Village at Bryant Park has it all

By Alex Lee, Rebecca Solomon
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — From outdoor curling to sipping on some Mexican hot chocolate inside an igloo, the Winter Village at Bryant Park has something fun for everyone.

PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon and Alex Lee enjoyed some of these activities and provided an inside look at the holiday shops on New York Living on Thursday.

Watch the full segments in the attached videos.

