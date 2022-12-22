ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens family searches for retired MSG security guard with Alzheimer’s

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A frantic search was underway in Queens Thursday for Miguel Angel Rivera, a retired Madison Square Garden security guard whose Alzheimer’s disease has “progressively gotten worse in the last few weeks,” his daughter Vanessa Rivera said.

Rivera, 78, worked at the Garden for 30 years until his retirement in 2012.

“At this moment, that’s actually the only memories he talks about,” Vanessa Rivera told PIX11 News. “He actually remembers the owner, Mr. Dolan. He talks about his friend, Mr. Dolan.”

Miguel Angel Rivera, left, and his family outside Madison Square Garden in winter 2021. (Credit: Family handout)

Vanessa Rivera was receiving assistance from several police agencies, which were using canine dogs to pick up her father’s scent near his home in Richmond Hill. Miguel Rivera was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We’re tracking video on the local businesses,” Vanessa Rivera said. “He walked down to 116th Street and then he made [a] right, walking on 116th toward Atlantic Avenue.”

The family went to Madison Square Garden after Rivera disappeared, in case he showed up there, but he hasn’t turned up.

The father of five was born in Puerto Rico and raised his family in Brooklyn and then Queens. Rivera retired when his wife, Lillian, passed away in 2012.

His daughter said Rivera’s good physical condition can be deceiving.

“He’s very physically fit,” Vanessa Rivera told PIX11 News. “The doctors call him an ox. People may not realize he has Alzheimer’s.”

The family hopes to get him home before Christmas.

Anyone who sees Miguel Rivera is asked to call 911, their local police precinct or the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

