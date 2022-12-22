Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Related
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Could Sean Payton be the next Broncos coach? 1 big thing is preventing that from happening
With Nathaniel Hackett officially fired, don’t expect Sean Payton to ride into Broncos Country and fix things thanks to one pretty big reason. There’s a few scenes in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory where Gene Wilder, as Wonka, unenthusiastically feigns surprise when one of the horrible children does something unsurprisingly horrible.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Cowboys vs. Titans Prediction and Odds for Week 17 (Malik Willis will struggle against Dallas)
There’s good news and bad news for the Tennessee Titans. The bad news is their season is on life support. They’ve blown their big lead in the AFC South and now will have to try to win the division in the final weeks with their back up quarterback, Malik Willis.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads, Totals and Betting Promos for Monday, December 26)
Monday's slate of NBA games doesn't bring the all day fun that Christmas day provided, but at least we get one marquee matchup to tip off the action when the Brooklyn Nets head to Cleveland to battle the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both teams are separated by a half...
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
Russell Wilson gets roasted by everyone, including Patrick Star
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is having a season to forget, and opened his Christmas Day performance against the Rams by throwing two interceptions. There are plenty of positive takeaways from the NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcast, namely reaching a wider audience and giving kids a chance to enjoy everything professional football has to offer.
NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
Monday Night Football Best Anytime TD Scorer Picks for Chargers vs. Colts (Trust Running Game vs. L.A.'s Defense)
The way that the Indianapolis Colts have been playing lately there could be a lot of touchdowns to go around in their Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 4-9-1 Colts have lost 54-19 and 39-36 in back-to-back weeks. L.A. and Justin Herbert can clinch a playoff...
Cardinals vs. Falcons Prediction and Odds for Week 17 (Atlanta is Better Than Recent Record Shows)
The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons have both been eliminated from playoff contention, which means the only way we can make this game exciting to watch, is to put a little bit of money on the line. So let's do exactly that. But how should we wager on an irrelevant...
Broncos vs. Rams: Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl (Video)
Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl. After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 14-51 on Sunday an ugly scene occurred between two players. During what appeared to be a meet and greet between the teams after the game, Broncos’ Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi exchanged some words and then a punch was thrown.
3 reasons Oklahoma State will beat Wisconsin in 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Here are three reasons why the Oklahoma State football team will beat Wisconsin in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The college football bowl season will really start to pick up on Tuesday with four games on the schedule including the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl between Oklahoma State football and Wisconsin.
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t
The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
Timberwolves vs. Heat prediction and odds for Monday, December 26 (Look to total)
The Minnesota Timberwolves have lost back-to-back games heading into a Monday matchup with the Heat in Miami. The Heat have a loaded injury report for this game, which has been the status quo, with Bam Adebayo (questionable), Jimmy Butler (questionable), Gabe Vincent (out) and Dewayne Dedmon (out) all listed for this game.
3 Broncos players who won’t be back in 2023
Here are three players that the Denver Broncos will not bring back, as they look to retool this offseason. The Denver Broncos entered 2022 with astronomical expectations. In 2021, their defense was excellent, as they allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL (18.9). However, their offense simply struggled to put points on the board, but they were not devoid of weapons with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams on the roster. With their defensive core mostly returning, the Broncos appeared to be a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. So, general manager George Paton made a big move during the offseason by trading for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
3 Steelers that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Steelers fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. Mike Tomlin isn’t used to having his season end before the postseason arrives. That’s just what’s happening for the Steelers this year though. That has everyone in Pittsburgh focusing their attention on what the team will look like when Week 1 of the 2023 campaign arrives.
One bold prediction for every game left on Vikings schedule, playoff positioning
As the season winds down, we make one bold prediction for every game remaining on the Minnesota Vikings schedule, along with playoff positioning. These final three weeks are going to be filled with plenty of storylines in the NFC. The Minnesota Vikings technically even have hope to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins Christmas meltdown
Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Packers defeated the Dolphins in Week 16 and how it opened the AFC Playoff Picture. As the NFL regular season comes to an end, every game matters more than ever before, with teams trying to secure a playoff spot.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1