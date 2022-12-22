Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
Law enforcement investigating series of drive-by-shootings in Williamson, Jackson counties
(KBSI) – Several agencies are investigating a series of drive-by-shootings in Williamson and Jackson counties early Christmas Eve morning. They occurred in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale, Illinois, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Police believe they may have been committed by the same person or people. No...
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
KFVS12
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
kbsi23.com
Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners on display at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Some of the most talented young artists in Missouri submitted their work to the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The winners are on display at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The exhibit features three first and second place winners as well as 16 honorable mentions from four age groups from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Magic 95.1
Harrisburg Police Investigate Vehicle Burglaries
The Harrisburg Police Department is currently investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the past few days, with a large number of them occurring on December 22nd. These burglaries were widespread from the Dorris Heights Road area, to the Country Club, to Southwest Acres, and in the middle of town. The suspects were checking vehicles and entering vehicles that were unlocked.
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
KFVS12
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
westkentuckystar.com
Extreme cold spurs rash of fires at homes, businesses
Dangerous winter weather over the holiday weekend resulted in a number of fires at homes and businesses throughout the region. A house fire in Benton destroyed a home on Friday night. No other details were released. A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on...
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
KFVS12
Power outage continues in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of 8:45 p.m., almost 200 Ameren customers are still without power in Cape Girardeau. As of noon on Friday, the city of Cape Girardeau said Ameren crews were still working to restore power, hoping to have it fixed by 8:00 p.m. According to the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local HVAC responds to several calls on Christmas Eve, due to recent winter storm
PADUCAH-- This Christmas Eve, you may be huddled around the fire, in your home with friends and family. That's not the case for some local plumbing and HVAC companies. The recent weather caused frozen pipes and loss of heat in many homes and businesses. Now, they are working through the...
wdml.com
Two arrested in connection with Woodlawn armed robbery
JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man and a 17-year-old juvenile male were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a reported armed robbery at the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report...
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officer shares Christmas Cops story from her childhood
PADUCAH — A participant in Christmas Cops herself during her childhood, a recently hired Paducah police officer got to be on the other side of the program this season. Officer Samantha Wilson was one of the children taken on the shopping event when she was a child. Because her family was very low income, she says she knows how much it means to the children.
westkentuckystar.com
Two Paducah men arrested after undercover fentanyl buy
An undercover fentanyl investigation resulted in the arrests of two Paducah men. Detectives were tipped off to the alleged sale of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in McCracken County. The tips alleged that 22-year-old Seth A. Humphrey of Paducah was selling the pills. The investigation led to a meeting between...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville
The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
KFVS12
Zeigler, Ill. family wins toys in national sweepstakes from Toys ‘R’ Us
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois family won a national sweepstakes from Toys “R” Us. According to a release, 12-year-old Eli and 9-year-old Matthew won a surprise visit from Geoffrey the Giraffe who delivered a giant bag full of toys at the Zeigler Fire House. In October,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local hospitals treat patients for cold-related ailments
PADUCAH — With temperatures this low, it only takes minutes for cold-related conditions to set in. Local emergency doctors say they're worried people will face serious health risks if they don't stay warm, like frostbite and hypothermia. Mild hypothermia often starts with shivering, the inability to speak clearly, as...
Comments / 0