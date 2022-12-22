ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

kbsi23.com

Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners on display at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Some of the most talented young artists in Missouri submitted their work to the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The winners are on display at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The exhibit features three first and second place winners as well as 16 honorable mentions from four age groups from kindergarten through 12th grade.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Overnight house fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau

Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Ameren working to restore power in Cape Girardeau

While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken water main. It happened this morning on Eastview Court near the Power Plant.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY
FOX2Now

Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
HERRIN, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge

A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KFVS12

3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
ADVANCE, MO
wsiu.org

Weather Closings and Cancellations

Dangerous wind chills, snow, and arctic cold will descend on the region this week. The following businesses, schools, and organizations are closed:. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Administrative Closure begins at Noon 12/22, continues on 12/23. Effingham Unit 40: Dismissing at Noon 12/22. BUSINESSES/ORGANIZATIONS:. Bi-County Health Dept: Closing at 11am 12/22,...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Group pays off mortgage on home of fallen Mo. trooper in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. According to a release from the foundation, Trooper Lonnie Lejeune died on December 10, 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While many people are staying inside during the cold and inclement weather, first responders are still working to protect the public. Some local departments discussed what it’s really like to work in that kind of weather. As you get out this weekend, think of the...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Two Paducah men arrested after undercover fentanyl buy

An undercover fentanyl investigation resulted in the arrests of two Paducah men. Detectives were tipped off to the alleged sale of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in McCracken County. The tips alleged that 22-year-old Seth A. Humphrey of Paducah was selling the pills. The investigation led to a meeting between...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

How to dispose of your Christmas tree

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – On average, there are about 25 million real Christmas trees sold in the United States every year. If you have one of these trees, knowing how to dispose of it properly is essential. In Cape Girardeau, Public Works Solid Waste Superintendent Michael Tripp said...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Yule Log Cabin: 35 years of making Christmas memories

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s not exactly your run-of-the-mill cabin in the woods. For 35 years, the Yule Log Cabin has invited those who wish to venture across the rolling hills of Scott County to a place where Christmas wishes become reality. Owner Joannie Smith outlined the...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

