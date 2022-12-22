ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Rush Creek Yacht Club to file re-zoning application with City of Heath

ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) Rush Creek Yacht Club was founded as a Texas non-profit entity in 1969. Its sole purpose is to promote the sport of sailing on the waters of Lake Ray Hubbard. For 53 years, RCYC has held annual regattas ranging from local fun races to World Championship level events. RCYC has become the home for National, North American, World and Olympic Gold Championship sailors. Our year-long youth sailing program is one of the largest and most successful in the state of Texas. Our Summer Youth Sailing Camps are hugely popular and are open to kids in our community as well as in the DFW Metroplex and beyond. RCYC brings people here from all over the USA and the World to experience our special part of Texas.RCYC owns just over 10 acres of land on the South-East shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. All the improvements built onsite exclusively support the club’s purpose of supporting the education and sport of sailing. A large portion of the property is undeveloped. In accordance with the City of Heath zoning regulations, the site is permitted to have town homes/condos. RCYC has no plans to build town homes or condos and wants to preserve its property to operate purely as a sailing venue and club.
HEATH, TX
dallasfreepress.com

A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors

Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
DALLAS, TX
Monica Leigh French

Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas

The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing

The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School Theatre to present Chicago: Teen Version

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 22, 2022) Rockwall High School Fine Arts Department is excited to announce the Spring production of Chicago: Teen Edition, opening the last weekend in January. The Rockwall High School program is the first in the district to perform the intriguing production, says Virginia McGuire, RHS Director of Theatre, adding that this title has been a highly desired student theatrical performance since its release several years ago.
ROCKWALL, TX
dpdbeat.com

Major Accident – Pedestrian Struck 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian. 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way when they were hit by a car. The suspect was going westbound in a vehicle described as a gold late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The suspect vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus but to a Mercury Mountaineer.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials

There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

One arrested after Grayson County collision

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
SHERMAN, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

