FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Group brings meals to hundreds of North Texas first responders working on Christmas
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A group is on a mission to bring some holiday spirit to those who sacrificed being with their family on Christmas, bringing food to police departments, fire stations and other first responders. Feed A Hero covers 9 counties, from Fort Worth to Rockwall, and from the state...
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin over the weekend
The search for a missing Flower Mound college student has come to a tragic end. Tanner Hoang vanished on December 16th, the day he was supposed to graduate from Texas A&M.
Rush Creek Yacht Club to file re-zoning application with City of Heath
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) Rush Creek Yacht Club was founded as a Texas non-profit entity in 1969. Its sole purpose is to promote the sport of sailing on the waters of Lake Ray Hubbard. For 53 years, RCYC has held annual regattas ranging from local fun races to World Championship level events. RCYC has become the home for National, North American, World and Olympic Gold Championship sailors. Our year-long youth sailing program is one of the largest and most successful in the state of Texas. Our Summer Youth Sailing Camps are hugely popular and are open to kids in our community as well as in the DFW Metroplex and beyond. RCYC brings people here from all over the USA and the World to experience our special part of Texas.RCYC owns just over 10 acres of land on the South-East shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. All the improvements built onsite exclusively support the club’s purpose of supporting the education and sport of sailing. A large portion of the property is undeveloped. In accordance with the City of Heath zoning regulations, the site is permitted to have town homes/condos. RCYC has no plans to build town homes or condos and wants to preserve its property to operate purely as a sailing venue and club.
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas
The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
Rockwall High School Theatre to present Chicago: Teen Version
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 22, 2022) Rockwall High School Fine Arts Department is excited to announce the Spring production of Chicago: Teen Edition, opening the last weekend in January. The Rockwall High School program is the first in the district to perform the intriguing production, says Virginia McGuire, RHS Director of Theatre, adding that this title has been a highly desired student theatrical performance since its release several years ago.
Garland man arrested for Christmas day shooting in Plano
A Garland man’s locked up in Collin County, accused in a Christmas morning shooting that wounded two people. Police found the victims at an address on Kingston Drive, a few blocks from Bob Woodruff Park.
dpdbeat.com
Major Accident – Pedestrian Struck 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian. 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way when they were hit by a car. The suspect was going westbound in a vehicle described as a gold late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The suspect vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus but to a Mercury Mountaineer.
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
KXII.com
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
fox4news.com
Areas of North Texas having issues with natural gas due to arctic blast
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
Kindred Homes begins construction in Royse City’s Ridge Park Estates community
ROYSE CITY, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) – Kindred Homes, a leader in the Texas homebuilding market, has begun construction in the highly esteemed Royse City neighborhood, Ridge Park Estates. New homes within the community are constructed using Kindred Home’s wide range of floor plans, all built on one-acre lots, and have designer-appointed finishes and additions.
