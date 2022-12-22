Suspect opens fire on Birmingham police officers during chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on them during a high-speed chase in Birmingham Wednesday night.

At 10:05 p.m. Sunday, officers in the West Precinct were trying to catch a car that had been stolen during an armed carjacking the day before, according to the Birmingham Police Department. During the chase, one of the suspects fired several shots at the officers patrol car, hitting the front windshield and front right bumper.

The pursuit ended in the 2700 Block of Court O, when multiple suspects abandoned the car and escaped. Officers then recovered the stolen car, as well as several stolen guns.

No officers were injured in the chase. No injuries were reported.

