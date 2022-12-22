Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the...
Residents at east Columbus apartment complex evacuated due to burst pipes, electrical issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents at an east side Columbus apartment complex were forced to evacuate after some pipes burst and caused electrical issues. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the cold started to freeze some pipes at Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard and some burst causing water damage.
wosu.org
Columbus Civilian Police Review board member says he's not surprised his comments caused other members to vote for his removal
A member of the Columbus Civilian Police Review Board says he was not surprised that members overwhelmingly voted to remove him from the board following his reaction to police actions at a protest of a drag queen story hour. Gambit Aragon posted on social media several defamatory statements about police...
Civilian Police Review Board votes to remove member after online anti-police rhetoric
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heated room Monday night as the Civilian Police Review Board held a meeting to address the controversy surrounding one member: Gambit Aragon and his social media posts and involvement against Columbus police that led to a vote to remove him from the board.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway Opposition Wins Against Solar as Largest Solar Farm Pulls Out of Williamsport
Williamsport – A 400 Megawatt solar farm has filed to pull out of Pickaway County and maybe out of Ohio after opposition from residents to elected officials went on record. The project Chipmunk Solar found itself in deep waters in Pickaway County when Williamsport the village where the project was planned went into upheaval when the Mayor approved the project but the council did not.
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session
Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — […] The post What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine approves $25 million to support food assistance programs across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio food banks are set to receive an additional $25 million in federal relief funds, thanks to a new spending bill. The money, which is part of the $6 billion allocated to organizations and projects in need across Ohio, will be used to provide essential items to those in need.
When will my street in Columbus be plowed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roads in and around Columbus are still slippery and icy on the morning of Boxing Day as frigid temperatures stuck around for Christmas weekend. Currently, Franklin County is under a Level 1 snow emergency with motorists recommended to drive cautiously. With the hazardous conditions, COTA announced a suspension of fares for […]
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
List: Warming stations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of churches, community centers and lodges throughout central Ohio are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across the Midwest. Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below. Franklin County Broad Street United Methodist […]
Donations come through for family of abducted twins that sparked Ohio Amber Alert
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
COTA suspending fares Christmas Day in response to Franklin County's Level 2 snow emergency
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the third day in a row, the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) suspended fares due to a winter storm that swept the region. Drifting snow and sub-zero wind chills continue into Christmas Day, prompting a Level 2 snow emergency in Franklin County and other areas. Under a Level 2 snow emergency, roads are considered hazardous and drivers are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.
Columbus Zoo announces Zoo Year's Eve celebration event
POWELL, Ohio — Don’t want to wait until midnight to celebrate the new year? The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium wants to help you celebrate. The zoo announced on Monday it’s celebrating the Columbus Zoo Year’s Eve Daytime Celebration as we head into 2023. The event will...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
WSYX ABC6
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
NBC4 Columbus
Updated Morning Forecast: December 24, 2022
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Sunday morning forecast 12-25-22 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s...
Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
Ohio poised to get its first UNESCO World Heritage site as soon as next year, at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For thousands of years these earthen structures have dotted the rolling landscape of southern Ohio – massive circles, squares, mounds and more – designed and built by a sophisticated ancient culture. That culture and its creations are expected to receive worldwide recognition as soon...
