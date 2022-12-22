ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

February 2022 Year in Review

In February 2022, Natural Resource Director Dan Bortner, of Bedford, was honored with the Circle of Corydon Award. Also in February, the City of Bedford purchased the former Aldi’s building to renovate as the new Bedford Police Department and the Lawrence County Commissioners voted to spend American Rescue Plan Act money to bring broadband to rural parts of the county.
January 2022 Year in Review

In January 2022, a long-time Lawrence County Highway superintendent announced his retirement, five people were arrested after breaking into and stealing weapons and ammunition from Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop, an 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Nevada was rescued at Brown County State Park and the Mitchell chapter of Tri Kappa celebrated their 100th Anniversary.
March 2022 Year in Review

In March 2022, a Mitchell man was arrested after threatening Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III and the Indiana Statewide 911 Board unveiled significant enhancements to the state’s Text-to-911 system. Mitchell man arrested after threatening a Judge. A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday, March 9, 2022,...
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Police Log: December 26, 2022

3:11 p.m. Chris Fleetwood, 35, Bedford, residential entry, invasion of privacy. 3:15 a.m. Mason Bailey, 34, Bedford, false reporting or informing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident. Incidents – December 25. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at the Dollar...
Firefighters battle house fire on Todd Lane

HELTONVILLE – Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments battled a house fire at the home of Rob and Jesse Corbin on Todd Lane on Christmas Eve. The fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. A 911 call reported the house and vehicles were on fire. Firefighters from Pleasant Run, Shawswick,...
Obituary: Betty Jean Sturgeon

Betty Jean Sturgeon, 88, of Greene County, passed away at 12:05 p.m., on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Born August 14, 1934, in Monroe Co., she was the daughter of Theodore and Ethel (Bagwell) Wampler. She was a member of the Bloomington Board of Realtors and a realtor in Bloomington for over thirty years.
Obituary: Jeffery Scott Stewart

Jeffery Scott Stewart, 45, of Oolitic, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence. Born March 5, 1977, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Danny C. and Nancy (Holtsclaw) Stewart. He was a. groundskeeper for Stonecrest Golf Course. He loved fishing and leatherworking. Survivors include his...
Christmas Photos: Not a partridge, not a pear tree

On a Christmas Day visit to Lake Monroe and some Bloomington area parks, The B Square did not observe a single partridge in a pear tree. Some other lesser birds were nonetheless spotted. More photos below. Photos: Bloomington, Indiana area (Dec. 25, 2022)
Obituary: Bryar Laws

Bryar Laws, 21, of Springville passed away at IU Health in Bloomington on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Bell County, Kentucky on March 29, 2001, to Scottie Laws and April (Johnson) May. Bryar was an Apprentice Electrician at Wilkinson Electric in Bedford. Survivors include his father, Scottie...
CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
Greene County fire leaves one man dead

GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed in a Greene County fire last week. It happened on December 23 on Pate Lane near Solsberry. The fire left one man dead. Other details about the fire are limited. Fire officials have not released the victim's identity or a cause...
Family displaced after fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a home, displacing a Columbus family of four. Columbus Fire Department firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke billowing from the home.
Southern Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man allegedly killed his father, whose mutilated body was found outside the home they shared, authorities said. Shawn Hays, 53, of Mitchell faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in the death of Rodney E. Hays, 73, The Herald-Times reported.
UPDATE: Hymera gas restored to customers

HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gas has been restored to Ohio Valley Gas customers in Hymera. According to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle, crews were able to restore gas early Saturday morning. The gas outage left 250 customers without natural gas Friday, according to Ohio Valley Gas. If anyone is still struggling with the […]
Indiana State Police respond to Christmas morning crash

INDIANA (WEHT) — Police and first-responders were on scene of an early morning crash on Christmas Day. Indiana State Police Jasper Post shared a photo of the accident, which appeared to involve a pickup truck that flipped off the highway. Officers say the crash happened on I-64 eastbound near the 54 mile marker. Luckily, no […]
Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
