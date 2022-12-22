Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Related
wbiw.com
February 2022 Year in Review
In February 2022, Natural Resource Director Dan Bortner, of Bedford, was honored with the Circle of Corydon Award. Also in February, the City of Bedford purchased the former Aldi’s building to renovate as the new Bedford Police Department and the Lawrence County Commissioners voted to spend American Rescue Plan Act money to bring broadband to rural parts of the county.
wbiw.com
January 2022 Year in Review
In January 2022, a long-time Lawrence County Highway superintendent announced his retirement, five people were arrested after breaking into and stealing weapons and ammunition from Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop, an 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Nevada was rescued at Brown County State Park and the Mitchell chapter of Tri Kappa celebrated their 100th Anniversary.
wbiw.com
March 2022 Year in Review
In March 2022, a Mitchell man was arrested after threatening Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III and the Indiana Statewide 911 Board unveiled significant enhancements to the state’s Text-to-911 system. Mitchell man arrested after threatening a Judge. A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday, March 9, 2022,...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 26, 2022
3:11 p.m. Chris Fleetwood, 35, Bedford, residential entry, invasion of privacy. 3:15 a.m. Mason Bailey, 34, Bedford, false reporting or informing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident. Incidents – December 25. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at the Dollar...
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle house fire on Todd Lane
HELTONVILLE – Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments battled a house fire at the home of Rob and Jesse Corbin on Todd Lane on Christmas Eve. The fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. A 911 call reported the house and vehicles were on fire. Firefighters from Pleasant Run, Shawswick,...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Betty Jean Sturgeon
Betty Jean Sturgeon, 88, of Greene County, passed away at 12:05 p.m., on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Born August 14, 1934, in Monroe Co., she was the daughter of Theodore and Ethel (Bagwell) Wampler. She was a member of the Bloomington Board of Realtors and a realtor in Bloomington for over thirty years.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jeffery Scott Stewart
Jeffery Scott Stewart, 45, of Oolitic, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence. Born March 5, 1977, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Danny C. and Nancy (Holtsclaw) Stewart. He was a. groundskeeper for Stonecrest Golf Course. He loved fishing and leatherworking. Survivors include his...
bsquarebulletin.com
Christmas Photos: Not a partridge, not a pear tree
On a Christmas Day visit to Lake Monroe and some Bloomington area parks, The B Square did not observe a single partridge in a pear tree. Some other lesser birds were nonetheless spotted. More photos below. Photos: Bloomington, Indiana area (Dec. 25, 2022)
wbiw.com
Obituary: Bryar Laws
Bryar Laws, 21, of Springville passed away at IU Health in Bloomington on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Bell County, Kentucky on March 29, 2001, to Scottie Laws and April (Johnson) May. Bryar was an Apprentice Electrician at Wilkinson Electric in Bedford. Survivors include his father, Scottie...
Fox 59
CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
WTHI
Greene County fire leaves one man dead
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed in a Greene County fire last week. It happened on December 23 on Pate Lane near Solsberry. The fire left one man dead. Other details about the fire are limited. Fire officials have not released the victim's identity or a cause...
WLKY.com
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
wbiw.com
Family displaced after fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a home, displacing a Columbus family of four. Columbus Fire Department firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke billowing from the home.
WANE-TV
Southern Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father
MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man allegedly killed his father, whose mutilated body was found outside the home they shared, authorities said. Shawn Hays, 53, of Mitchell faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in the death of Rodney E. Hays, 73, The Herald-Times reported.
Southern Indiana company spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens
INDIANA, USA — A southern Indiana company is spreading some holiday cheer to some local senior citizens. Employees of the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) have been donating their time and money to the 'ACBL Senior Angel' program for over 35 years. This year, the company set a record...
UPDATE: Hymera gas restored to customers
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gas has been restored to Ohio Valley Gas customers in Hymera. According to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle, crews were able to restore gas early Saturday morning. The gas outage left 250 customers without natural gas Friday, according to Ohio Valley Gas. If anyone is still struggling with the […]
texasbreaking.com
Indiana Man Shoots, Partially Dismembers Father Thinking He was Robot Replacement
Mitchell, Indiana had a shock as an Indiana man, 53, got 10 criminal charges that includes shooting his father dead and carving up the body leaving the corpse on the lawn, reported True Crime Daily. Last Tuesday, December 20 at exactly 6:05 pm when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Indiana State Police respond to Christmas morning crash
INDIANA (WEHT) — Police and first-responders were on scene of an early morning crash on Christmas Day. Indiana State Police Jasper Post shared a photo of the accident, which appeared to involve a pickup truck that flipped off the highway. Officers say the crash happened on I-64 eastbound near the 54 mile marker. Luckily, no […]
WTHI
Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
Comments / 0