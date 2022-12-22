Read full article on original website
As long as you think, a boy is supposed to be a girl and a girl is supposed to be a boy and you could teach that I'm running with DeSantis.
Miami-Dade County Mayor delivered a Christmas miracle lucky homeowner
One lucky Miami-Dade County homeowner received Christmas cheer in the form of a $50,000 check for home renovations. The winner, Darryl Williams, was selected through a Christmas in July promotion earlier this year, spearheaded by Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department’s (CAHSD) Energy, Facilities and Transportation Division in partnership with HOT105-FM.
Ahead of swearing-in, DeSantis declares Broward school board member-elect’s seat ‘vacant’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There’s been a last-minute twist in the saga of Broward school board member-elect Rod Velez. Velez, who won election to the board in November for the District 1 seat, had not been sworn in yet as he awaited clarification over whether a past felony conviction disqualified him from office.
Gov. Desantis fills Broward School Board seat after Rod Velez missed deadline
FORT LAUDERDALE - Time has run out for Rod Velez to be sworn in to serve on the Broward County School Board. On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a vacancy in the District 1 seat on the board. The issue stems from Velez's felony conviction in 1995. His candidacy led to a legal challenge disputing his qualifications. Florida law change in 2018 and restored a felon's right to vote if they met certain conditions. In 2020, Velez's voting rights were restored, but that didn't guarantee other civil rights, including holding public office. "I...
DeSantis Makes Bold Move to Strengthen Conservative Influence on School Boards
DeSantis is trying hard to associate the word freedom with the word conservative. Either through clever PR stunts or influencing education, he's leaping ahead with his objectives.
Citizens CEO announces retirement, a week after state insurance commissioner said he will resign
After Florida lawmakers made changes in the insurance system that he described as “historic,” Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Barry Gilway said Thursday he will retire. The Citizens Board of Governors named Tim Cerio, the state-backed insurer’s general counsel, to serve as interim president and CEO....
Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues
Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
Palm Beach County's top prosecutor continues Christmas Day tradition
In a Christmas Day tradition, Palm Beach County's top prosecutor once again volunteered to keep the wheels of justice moving.
United Teachers of Dade presents wish list to school board
MIAMI -- The United Teachers of Dade on Thursday presented a long wish list to the Miami-Dade Public School Board, saying the requests will help educators focus on what students need instead of political debates.One teacher spoke to CBS 4 about her classroom needs, and how the lack of them are affecting her students. "This is one of the pages of the math book," Catherine McKham said while holding up the copied pages to a reporter. "Can you see that? But these are copies."McKham teaches fourth grade math, science and social studies at an elementary school in Florida...
Miami-Dade’s plan to fight extreme heat
MIAMI (AP) — You’re not imagining it, Miami-Dade County has gotten hotter in the last fifty years, a trend that’s set to continue if climate change remains unchecked. That’s more than a discomfort for residents in South Florida, where more people work outdoors than anywhere in the state. It means higher power bills for residents already struggling with skyrocketing costs of living, searing waits at unshaded bus stops and sidewalks and more people sickened or killed by the heat.
All we want for Christmas
All we want for Christmas is for Cartwright to be gone. I do not wish her any ill will. I just wish for her to be gone. Make our wish come true. All we want for Christmas is for BCPS to start fresh and clean. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is pointing...
Ron DeSantis Names Four New Judges in Northeast Florida
Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four judicial appointments to the Fifth District Court of Appeal. These appointments are to fill the four vacancies, created by the enactment of HB 7027, that take effect on January 1, 2023. Adrian Soud, of Jacksonville, to serve as Judge on the Fifth District Court...
Palm Beach County's largest workforce housing site set to open with 288 apartments
An apartment complex that will become Palm Beach County’s largest workforce housing community is set to open in January, injecting a new supply of mid-range rental options into the region’s increasingly costly real estate market. Resia Pine Ridge, off Southern Boulevard west of West Palm Beach, will feature...
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Broward County
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Broward County on Friday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sarina Ropp was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Terrace in Coconut Creek in Broward County.
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit. However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?
House Republican Division Could Leave Florida High and Dry in Congress
With Republicans having won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) announcing his retirement from the lower chamber, the chairmanship in the House Ways and Means Committee is vacant and Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) could be in a position to head up the powerful position.
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BSO searching for teen missing from Cooper City
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs the public’s help to locate a missing teen from Cooper City. Sage Domenic Aristeo,16, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.
A confusing 'commerce' designation in Ag Reserve has developers lining up but residents frustrated
The Agricultural Reserve could soon look very different. Four development plans have moved forward that could lead to more than 1 million square feet of light industrial facilities being built in the Ag Reserve that could include warehouses, dispatch centers and storage areas for large commercial vehicles. County commissioners recently...
