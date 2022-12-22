ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That ‘90s Show’ Trailer Released: See First Look at Netflix Spinoff

By Shelby Scott
Though it’s been an excruciatingly long wait, the moment TV sitcom fans have been waiting for is finally here. That ’70s Show saw major success during its airtime between 1998 and 2006. Now, though, Netflix is giving the hit series new life. Finally, the streamer released the trailer for the brand new spinoff, That ’90s Show, on Thursday. Take a peek at the upcoming series below.

Much to our joy, the first few moments of the clip put the spotlight back on series original stars Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Foreman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Foreman. That ’70s Show surrounded the day-to-day adventures of the Foremans’ son Eric. Now, That ’90s Show will turn our attention to Eric’s daughter, Leia.

Variety reports that That ’90s Show will function artistically in much the same way that That ’70s Show did. The Netflix series also welcomes back original show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner. The new series will also feature That ’70s Show producer Gregg Mettler as showrunner.

As we see in the clip, Kitty and Red’s contrasting personalities shine through immediately. Leia Foreman’s grandmother heads out to the grocery store to get snacks while her grandfather complains about the incoming group of teens. The trailer for That ’90s Show further delighted fans of the original series for another reason. We officially saw the return of actors Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

As That ’90s Show prepares to usher in a new generation of viewers, fans of the original shared their excitement online.

“I’m so happy this is happening,” one person wrote. “The show looks great!! I hope it can bring the same vibe as the previous one.”

A second fan added, “Kitty Foreman (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Foreman (Kurtwood Smith) understand their characters so well it’s like they never stopped acting them.”

‘That 90s’s Show’ Features Faces New and Old

As stated many of the original cast members of That ’70s Show are set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series, however, producers also plan to introduce us to a host of new characters and stars. Aside from the aforementioned cast members, Netflix’s upcoming spinoff features a host of young actors.

Per the news outlet, these new cast members include Callie Haverda as Leia Foreman, as well as Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

Earlier this summer, some of the original series cast members spoke out about how it felt to return to their characters in a new setting. Ashton Kutcher, known for his role as Michael Kelso, said, “It was really nostalgic to be back on the set. It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre.”

That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19th, 2023.

