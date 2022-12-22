Read full article on original website
No Ordinary Life: WWII Vet in Mesa turns 100 on Christmas!
Suns coach Monty Williams honored the lives of three wrongfully incarcerated men at last night's Christmas Eve basketball game. Sun City mother is proud of her son aiding Ukrainians during Christmas.
We ask Santa your questions & find out why he doesn't shave the beard
Sun City mother is proud of her son aiding Ukrainians during Christmas. While she admits it's difficult to be away from him, especially during Christmas, she's incredibly proud of the work he's doing.
Big weather changes on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A sunny and warm day for the Valley with a forecast high of 73 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory remains in effect, which also means a No Burn Day for Maricopa County. High pressure brings warm weather for one or two more days before big weather changes...
While many face flight delays and cancellations in Phoenix, others worried about getting sick
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The days leading up to Christmas are always some of the busiest of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This year, travelers are dealing with cancellations and delays, plus an increase in health concerns. On top of simply getting to their destination on Friday, we saw the return of many masks. They’re also worried about getting sick and infecting loved ones.
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood
Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. William Sanders says it's thanks to his quick-thinking neighbors his home didn't go up in flames after a man set his front porch on fire.
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart.
Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart.
WATCH: Man caught on doorbell cam setting front porch on fire in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Surprise police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who set a front porch on fire, in a brazen crime that was caught on a doorbell camera. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and...
Man dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead late Sunday night. Officers say they were called out to reports of shots fired near 45th Street and Broadway Road, just a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were rushed to an area hospital where one of them died. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been released and anyone with information is being asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
World War 2 veteran from Mesa celebrates 100th birthday on Christmas Day
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This Christmas Day, a Mesa woman and WWII veteran is marking another milestone, turning 100 years old. Family and friends gathered Sunday for a birthday party with all the ordinary birthday celebration. The opening of cards and presents, then the sampling and sharing of treats. The woman at the center of it, Esther Misterek, is anything but ordinary.
West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter late Christmas Eve. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a crash near 2nd Street and Glendale Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Michale Lee, who was seriously hurt Police rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.
One dead after shooting in Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a reported shooting in east Gilbert. Gilbert Police officers responded to a call just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near Recker and Warner roads. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Officers have not identified any...
2-year-old dies after being found in a Scottsdale home’s pool
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old child has died after being found in a pool Saturday afternoon at a Scottsdale home. Police say they received a medical distress call around 12:08 p.m. about a child who was discovered in a pool. Fire department paramedics attempted life-saving measures as the child was taken to a hospital where the child later died.
12-year-old from Pinal County found after running away on Tuesday
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Kelly “KJ” Conklin, a 12-year-old boy who ran away with an older brother on Tuesday afternoon, has been found. KJ had been last seen at the Walmart in Queen Creek, near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads, also on Tuesday, around 8 p.m. The older sibling, a 14-year-old boy, came back home, and that’s when investigators looked into the parents.
Sun City mother talks about son’s work in Ukraine providing humanitarian aid
SUN CITY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Sun City mother and pastor has been following the developments in Ukraine closely. The country has been at war since February after Russian forces invaded. It was after news of the war broke son decided to travel to Ukraine to help in any way he can. Her son, a former UPS driver, remains in Ukraine on the front lines, on a solo mission to provide humanitarian aid. While she admits it’s difficult to be away from him, especially during Christmas, she’s incredibly proud of the work he’s doing.
