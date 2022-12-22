Read full article on original website
my mind
3d ago
Friggin rail is THE joke. A sad and costly joke. How many years have we been waiting? How many millions more have we spent over original projections? Who are the people that voted for rail? My friends and family didn't.😡
8-inch water main break closes portion Kapahulu Avenue, impacts surrounding businesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water supply crews are repairing an 8-inch water main break on Kapahulu Avenue Saturday. Officials said the right, makai-bound lane of Kapahulu Avenue is closed between Leialoha and Winam Avenue. Four businesses in the area are impacted, including Safeway, Pita Pit and Panda Express. A...
West Oahu residents want landfill out of their community
The City recently announced it will need an extension to find a new site for a landfill. The Mayor and the City’s Environmental Services director said land use limitations are adding challenges to the search, but West Oahu residents said it is time the City moved the landfill out of the Leeward side.
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
Honolulu struggles to find new landfill site
Mayor Rick Blangiardi is looking to push the deadline for a new city landfill site to December 2024.
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and permitted guides will be allowed at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve beginning early next year. Licensed tour vehicles may enter the commercial vehicle parking lot starting Jan. 4, the city announced. The use of this lot is limited to 15 minutes, with...
Kailua house fire that caused $33,000 in damage determined accidental, HFD says
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have determined a blaze that cause $33,000 in damage at a Kailua home as accidental. Officials said the damage estimate is $30,000 to the building and $3,000 to the contents. Officials said the blaze was “probably caused” by the failure of equipment. They said it originated...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it plans to issue notices of violations to the owners of a massive home in Kalihi that includes eight bedrooms, four kitchens and two wet bars. The city Department of Planning and Permitting said one of its inspector conducted a site visit at the...
Honolulu Fire Department warns of danger with lithium-ion batteries, offers safety tips
HONOLULU — As many shoppers purchase gift items such as cellphones, laptop computers and electric tools during the holiday season, the Honolulu Fire Department is warning the public about potential dangers tied to lithium-ion batteries found in those items. As many shoppers purchase gift items such as cellphones, laptop...
Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties
Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties
Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
Crews work to put out brush fire near Waialae Iki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire near Waialae Iki in East Honolulu. Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Crews are conducting air drops. There was no immediate word on damage. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
A busy Christmas: Lifeguards make rescues, preventive actions as big holiday swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Throngs flocked to beaches Sunday to celebrate a warm and sunny Christmas in the islands — and that kept lifeguards on Oahu’s North Shore busy as big waves rolled in. A high surf advisory is in effect for north- and west-facing shores. The National Weather...
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injured
Eleven Hawaiian Airlines passengers are severely injured due to their plane hitting extreme turbulence. According to an AP News article, the plane was "...rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu " before landing at roughly 10:50 a.m. Emergency medical services awaited the flight on the ground at the Honolulu Airport.
First responders had busy Christmas day
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lots of folks are out and about this Christmas day, enjoying the sights and beauty of O’ahu. Honolulu first responders had a number of emergency calls throughout the day. Rescues took place from surfing to hiking. At Makapu’u Beach Park, a 48-year-old man was body boarding off the coast. At around 3 […]
Recent community battles highlight tensions over access to public trails
Recent community battles highlight tensions over access to public trails
City to seek 2-year extension to deadline for selecting new landfill site
City to seek 2-year extension to deadline for selecting new landfill site
Kaukonahua Rd. to close for stunt driving shoot
The film industry is finding a very successful experience here on O'ahu. With lots of new productions coming to island comes things like road closures.
HPD: Speed is a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Kahaluu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kahaluu Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Place. Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and veered off the road, slamming...
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
