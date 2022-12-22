ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

my mind
3d ago

Friggin rail is THE joke. A sad and costly joke. How many years have we been waiting? How many millions more have we spent over original projections? Who are the people that voted for rail? My friends and family didn't.😡

West Oahu residents want landfill out of their community

The City recently announced it will need an extension to find a new site for a landfill. The Mayor and the City’s Environmental Services director said land use limitations are adding challenges to the search, but West Oahu residents said it is time the City moved the landfill out of the Leeward side.
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and permitted guides will be allowed at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve beginning early next year. Licensed tour vehicles may enter the commercial vehicle parking lot starting Jan. 4, the city announced. The use of this lot is limited to 15 minutes, with...
Kailua house fire that caused $33,000 in damage determined accidental, HFD says

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have determined a blaze that cause $33,000 in damage at a Kailua home as accidental. Officials said the damage estimate is $30,000 to the building and $3,000 to the contents. Officials said the blaze was “probably caused” by the failure of equipment. They said it originated...
Honolulu Fire Department warns of danger with lithium-ion batteries, offers safety tips

HONOLULU — As many shoppers purchase gift items such as cellphones, laptop computers and electric tools during the holiday season, the Honolulu Fire Department is warning the public about potential dangers tied to lithium-ion batteries found in those items. As many shoppers purchase gift items such as cellphones, laptop...
Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
Crews work to put out brush fire near Waialae Iki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire near Waialae Iki in East Honolulu. Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Crews are conducting air drops. There was no immediate word on damage. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!

‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than...
First responders had busy Christmas day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lots of folks are out and about this Christmas day, enjoying the sights and beauty of O’ahu. Honolulu first responders had a number of emergency calls throughout the day. Rescues took place from surfing to hiking. At Makapu’u Beach Park, a 48-year-old man was body boarding off the coast. At around 3 […]
HPD: Speed is a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Kahaluu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kahaluu Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Place. Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and veered off the road, slamming...
