Read full article on original website
Related
PICTURES: Crash Closes I80 Westbound Between Rawlins and Creston Junction
The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 1 said I80 westbound between Rawlins and Creston Junction is CLOSED due to a crash. The crash is causing closures along other routes as well. The estimated opening time is 4-6 hours. Visit www.wyoroad.info for more info. #wyoroad. WYDOT shared photos to their...
Driver Inattention Being Investigated for Crash, Death of 29-Year-Old First Responder
The Wyoming Highway Patrol have offered more details as to the crash that occurred on I-80 early Wednesday Morning. It was previously reported that a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197, west of Rawlins. "At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor...
GoFundMe Created for Family of EMT Killed While Tending to Crash Reaches $40K in 12 Hours
We like to talk about heroes. When we think of heroes, we think of men with capes or women with lassos. We think of comic books and blockbuster movies. But heroes, real heroes, wear neither cape nor cowl. They don't leap from tall buildings and they're not faster than a speeding bullet.
Carbon County EMT Struck By Vehicle, Killed While Responding to Crash
A Carbon County EMT was killed while responding to an earlier crash in I-80 in Sweetwater County. That's according to a release from the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, which was shared by the Laramie County Fire District #5. "It is with deep sadness that we report a motor vehicle...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0