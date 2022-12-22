Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
Linville church connects with community through warm meals
LINVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - For 25 years, Linville United Methodist Church has been making warm meals to deliver to people all across Rockingham County once a month. When the Ministry Through Meals program started, the church group was preparing around 50 meals a month. Now that number is closer to 130, with almost 1,500 made just this year.
WSLS
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
WHSV
Central High School FCCLA prepares Christmas Eve meals for community families
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at Central High School put their skills to the test Saturday morning. “A few of our members came together to prepare a meal for our community to help out,” Keriana Stottlemyer, president of FCCLA at Central High School said.
cbs19news
Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
wsvaonline.com
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fires damage area homes
Area firefighters were kept busy Christmas eve and Christmas day with a number of structure fires. A north high street home in Harrisonburg received approximately $50,000 in damage from a fire on Christmas eve. No one of injuried. The cause of the fire is believed to electrical. A Churchville area...
NBC 29 News
Shoppers rush to the store for Christmas dinner groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Last minute shoppers are heading to Walmart to do some grocery shopping for their Christmas dinners. “I think it’s going to be pretty crowded. Pretty crazy, but I’m prepared for it. I’m a big dude. I can handle them all,” shopper Brandon Scott said. “We’re going to go ahead and do ours tonight, so that’s why I’m doing it always last minute, but I’m here.”
Ready the reusable bags: City and county will start taxing plastic bags Jan. 1
People who shop in Charlottesville and Albemarle County might want to make a New Year’s resolution to remember to bring reusable shopping bags to the store. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, both localities will impose a five cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Convenience stores include places like 7-11 and Wawa. The tax will not apply to strictly retail outlets, such as clothing stores, but any bag used at the checkout of a large retailer that contains a grocery store or a pharmacy — like the Walmart Supercenter or the Target on Route 29 — will also cost five cents.
WHSV
SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
WHSV
Customers think new gas meters increase costs — Columbia Gas clarifies
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -Prices are up, and that includes natural gas prices. Columbia Gas says they replace gas meters as part of its standard replacement program but also if necessary. Team representative Norida Torriente says the meter has no impact on gas usage. “The only thing that gas meters do...
WHSV
Christmas Eve fire leaves one family displaced
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on Christmas Eve left one family in Harrisonburg displaced, according to Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia. Tobia said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about the fire on the 0-100 block of North High Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the dwelling.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices under 3-dollars for Christmas
Good news for last-minute Christmas travelers: Virginia’s gas average is once again under three-dollars per gallon. That’s according to Triple-A, who reports that the average driver in the commonwealth is paying around two-97 for a gallon of regular gas. That’s about eight cents lower than this time last...
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
WHSV
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
cbs19news
Family Celebrates Christmas in New Home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A family of three received a life-changing gift in August and now they have started new beginnings. This holiday season Lolita Johnson and her family are counting their blessings in their new home given to them by habitat for humanity. “I’m a single mother, we...
WSET
Be Prepared for an Accidental Overdose. Where you can find Narcan.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Overdoses are up and would you know what to do in an emergency? The experts at SOVAH health have advice on you can be prepared.
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
WSET
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
pagevalleynews.com
A visit to Shenandoah City
December 24, 1891 — During a visit of half day last week in Shenandoah City, we saw several things that surprised us:. First, we were surprised to see in a town of that size with five bar rooms should have so many citizens who from their appearance never take a drink.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Authorities lead search for teen reported missing on Christmas Day
The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Litsy Gil Sanchez was last seen in Harrisonburg on Christmas Day. Sanchez may have a faux nose ring. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a green marijuana plant and a black sweater. She has a blue and yellow backpack with pink flowers.
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
Comments / 0